Ohio HS A-Finalist Kiah Smith Verbals to Georgia Tech for 2022

New Albany Aquatic Club’s Kiah Smith has verbally committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for fall 2022. Smith is a senior at Westerville Central High School in Ohio.

I feel so blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to further pursue my academic and athletic career at Georgia Institute of Technology! I’m incredibly grateful to my parents, siblings, coaches, teammates, and everyone else who has encouraged me these past few years. I couldn’t have gotten to where I am today without y’all. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team come fall 2022!! p.s. catch me in a “ramblin’ wreck”💛🐝

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.30

100 free – 50.87

200 free – 1:53.09

100 fly – 55.34

Smith was a finalist in the 50 free at the 2020 Ohio HS Division I Championships, posting 23.6s in prelims and finals and taking seventh overall. At that meet, she also placed 14th in the 100 fly (56.92).

Since the pandemic hit, Smith has improved her 100 fly down to a 55.34, slicing a few tenths off her old best. Most recently, she clocked near-bests in the 50 free (23.33) and 100 free (51.48) at the Central/East/Southeast District Championships earlier this month.

This season, Smith would’ve been #2 in the 50 free, #3 in the 100 free and #3 in the 100 fly on Georgia Tech’s roster. She would’ve also placed 36th in the 100 fly and 40th in the 50 free at the 2021 ACC Championships.

Smith joins Sabina Mrzyglod, Kendal Chunn and Deniz Ertan in the Yellow Jackets’ class of 2026.

