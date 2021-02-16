Wisconsin HS State Top-Five Finisher Sabina Mrzyglod Verbals to Georgia Tech

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sabina Mrzyglod of Rocket Aquatics in Wisconsin has verbally committed to Georgia Tech’s class of 2026. She’s a junior at Germantown High School, about a 30-minute drive from the Milwaukee downtown area.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia Tech! I’d like to thank my coaches, family, and friends for all their support and helping me get to this point. I can’t wait to be part of this amazing team! GO JACKETS!!🐝🐝

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.52

100 free – 51.18

200 free – 1:52.87

100 fly – 55.05

200 IM – 2:05.97

Representing Germantown High School, Mrzyglod swam to top-five finishes in the 50 free (23.52) and 100 free (51.18) at the 2020 Wisconsin HS Div. I Championships. She was also 23.47 anchoring Germantown’s third-place 200 medley relay and 51.13 anchoring their sixth-place 400 free relay.

All of her lifetime bests (seen above) are from November 2020 or later, including full-second drops in the 100 fly and 200 IM since before the pandemic.

Mrzyglod should become one of Georgia Tech’s top sprinters, especially if she continues to progress; she would’ve been their #2 50 freestyler and #3 100 freestyler last season, as well as their top 100 butterflier. This season, freshman Lindsey Merk leads the team in the 100 fly (54.37), while senior Catriona MacGregor has been 23.19 in the 50 free and sophomore Brooke Switzer 49.40 in the 100 free.

Mrzyglod joins Kendal Chunn and Deniz Ertan in the Yellow Jackets’ class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

