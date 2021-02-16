Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Sherridon Dressel Bests Brother Caeleb In 500 Free

Comments: 4
by Ben Dornan 4

February 16th, 2021 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

We hope that everyone’s valentine’s day went swimmingly!

10.

I’ll just leave this here.

9.

Blue skies behind the clouds.

8.

Now THAT’S how you know the love is real.

7.

Personally, I think that I would rather just nap.

6.

Legendary sweeeeeep.

5.

Welcome baby Adrian!!!

4.

So only like 12 years until Beckett goes for gold at the Olympics?

3.

Spoken like a true champion.

2.

This is the kind of good news we needed this week!!!

1.

How much of a head start would you need to beat Caeleb Dressel in a 500?

ARENA INSTAGRAM – @ARENAUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bub
56 minutes ago

I would need a 499 head start

7
0
Reply
Mr Piano
41 minutes ago

I’d probably need a good 25 yards

1
0
Reply
Reino
30 minutes ago

My best practice time is a 4:33, so maybe 10 seconds? I wonder how fast dressel went…

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!