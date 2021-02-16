Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Sherridon Dressel Bests Brother Caeleb In 500 Free

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
We hope that everyone’s valentine’s day went swimmingly!
10.
Yeah @TomBrady is about to get his 7th ring and this is a surreal achievement, but the “GOAT of the GOATs” is a swimmer @MichaelPhelps pic.twitter.com/EpLDynS5Ed
— Bruno Fratus (@BFratus) February 8, 2021
I’ll just leave this here.
9.
Feeling very grateful + privileged to have been able to race this weekend for the first time in almost a year. Ps I am smiling!!!🤗 pic.twitter.com/ibpfcJv06d
— freya colbert (@freyacolbert) February 14, 2021
Blue skies behind the clouds.
8.
Now THAT’S how you know the love is real.
7.
Personally, I think that I would rather just nap.
6.
𝑺𝑾𝑬𝑬𝑷 🧹
Remembering this incredibly historic moment when @swimone, @LiaNeal, & @n__hinds became the first Black women to sweep an @NCAASwimDive podium! 🏆✨ #FlashbackFriday | #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/hlzuXa1Axi
— USA Swimming (@USASwimming) February 12, 2021
Legendary sweeeeeep.
5.
Welcome to the world Parker Jacquelyn Adrian!!! You are loved more than you can know right now but we have plenty of time to show you 😍😍.
I am already on that nap train 🚂 but more importantly @halpal12 is already off to a great start being the best mom a girl could have! pic.twitter.com/58KW78JbOU
— Nathan Adrian (@Nathangadrian) February 12, 2021
Welcome baby Adrian!!!
4.
So only like 12 years until Beckett goes for gold at the Olympics?
3.
Spoken like a true champion.
2.
!!!! The University of Iowa announced today that it is fully reinstating women’s swimming and diving as an NCAA and Big Ten Conference program. We are still working hard for our other sports. But excited for women’s @IowaSwimDive 🖤💛🖤 #reinstated
— savehawkeyesports (@saveiowasports) February 15, 2021
This is the kind of good news we needed this week!!!
1.
How much of a head start would you need to beat Caeleb Dressel in a 500?
I would need a 499 head start
I’d probably need a good 25 yards
My best practice time is a 4:33, so maybe 10 seconds? I wonder how fast dressel went…