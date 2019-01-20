Notre Dame Soaked Up Sun In Naples (Trip Highlights)

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish completed their bout of winter break training in Naples, FL. The Irish were down in the warm from December 27th-January 9th. They did their training at the YMCA Norris Aquatic Center.

Below is the highlight video, produced by Notre Dame junior Reilly Lanigan. The Irish spent much of their time in Florida swimming at night, under the lights, which creates a really cool underwater effect late in the video

“It was a great trip for our team – we had a lot of fun and got a great couple of weeks of training in,” Lanigan said. “The energy from the team all trip was amazing and we’re all really excited to see what we can do heading into the next few weeks and into championship season.”

Music: Mama Look at Me Now (Culture Code Remix), by Galantis

In 2018, the Irish placed 4th (men) and 5th (women) at the ACC Championships. At the NCAA Championships, Zach Yeadon led the Irish to a 23rd place team finish after his 4th place finish in the 1650 free.

Just two days after returning back from Florida, the Irish women defended their undefeated dual meet streak against Illinois and Iowa. Both men and women will return to competition on January 25th as they host the Shamrock Invitational.