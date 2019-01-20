Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Madisyn Cox Goes World-Leading Time in 200 IM at Longhorn Invite

2019 LONGHORN INVITE

  • January 17-19, 2019
  • Austin, TX
  • Results
  • LCM

Madisyn Cox of Longhorn Aquatics stole the show tonight, dominating the 200 IM with a 2:10.29. For Cox, that was an outstanding swim. This was not far off of her best time, a 2:09.69 from 2017 US Summer Nationals, and this was her best in-season swim ever. Previously, her only time under 2:11 from a non-championship meet was 2:10.98 from the Austin PSS in January 2018, about a year ago.

Cox shoots past American Melanie Margalis to the #1 time in the world this year. Tonight, she beat Texas sophomore Evie Pfeifer (2:15.78).

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 IM

MelanieUSA
Margalis
01/12
2.10.43
2Madisyn
COX		USA2.10.7611/29
3Kelsey
WOG		CAN2.11.6911/29
4Miho
TERAMURA		JPN2.11.7309/15
5Rika
OMOTO		JPN2.12.2109/08
View Top 26»

Longhorn Aquatics’ Clark Smith was well under four minutes in the men’s 400 free, winning it in 3:53.17. That’s a solid time for Smith, less than a second off of what he went at this meet last year. The women’s race went to Santa Clara Swim Club’s Nicole Oliva (4:17.26). The 17-year-old Oliva, who represents the Philippines internationally, was nine-tenths off of her lifetime best of 4:16.29 from the 2018 Pan Pacs.

Texas senior John Shebat clocked the win in the 200 IM, going 2:02.81 for his best in-season long course 200 IM ever. Denver Hilltoppers’ William Goodwin was 2:05.43 for 2nd, a lifetime best for the Mizzou commit.

OTHER WINNERS

  • Texas freshman Grace Ariola won the women’s 50 free in 25.37, an improvement on the 25.89 she posted at this time last year.
  • Texas sophomore Preston Varozza was 57.15 to take the men’s 100 back.
  • The women’s 100 back went to 16-year-old Greer Pattison (1:03.87) of Scottsdale Aquatic Club.
  • Angela Quan of Santa Clara Swim Club, 14 years old, hit a new personal best of 1:02.78 to win the 100 fly. That was nearly a full second off of her old best.
  • Kyle Robrock of Denver Hilltoppers went 23.13 to edge Texas frosh Daniel Krueger (23.29) in the men’s 50 free.

