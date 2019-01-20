Madisyn Cox Goes World-Leading Time in 200 IM at Longhorn Invite

2019 LONGHORN INVITE
- January 17-19, 2019
- Austin, TX
- Results
- LCM
Madisyn Cox of Longhorn Aquatics stole the show tonight, dominating the 200 IM with a 2:10.29. For Cox, that was an outstanding swim. This was not far off of her best time, a 2:09.69 from 2017 US Summer Nationals, and this was her best in-season swim ever. Previously, her only time under 2:11 from a non-championship meet was 2:10.98 from the Austin PSS in January 2018, about a year ago.
Cox shoots past American Melanie Margalis to the #1 time in the world this year. Tonight, she beat Texas sophomore Evie Pfeifer (2:15.78).
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 IM
Margalis
2.10.43
|2
|Madisyn
COX
|USA
|2.10.76
|11/29
|3
|Kelsey
WOG
|CAN
|2.11.69
|11/29
|4
|Miho
TERAMURA
|JPN
|2.11.73
|09/15
|5
|Rika
OMOTO
|JPN
|2.12.21
|09/08
Longhorn Aquatics’ Clark Smith was well under four minutes in the men’s 400 free, winning it in 3:53.17. That’s a solid time for Smith, less than a second off of what he went at this meet last year. The women’s race went to Santa Clara Swim Club’s Nicole Oliva (4:17.26). The 17-year-old Oliva, who represents the Philippines internationally, was nine-tenths off of her lifetime best of 4:16.29 from the 2018 Pan Pacs.
Texas senior John Shebat clocked the win in the 200 IM, going 2:02.81 for his best in-season long course 200 IM ever. Denver Hilltoppers’ William Goodwin was 2:05.43 for 2nd, a lifetime best for the Mizzou commit.
OTHER WINNERS
- Texas freshman Grace Ariola won the women’s 50 free in 25.37, an improvement on the 25.89 she posted at this time last year.
- Texas sophomore Preston Varozza was 57.15 to take the men’s 100 back.
- The women’s 100 back went to 16-year-old Greer Pattison (1:03.87) of Scottsdale Aquatic Club.
- Angela Quan of Santa Clara Swim Club, 14 years old, hit a new personal best of 1:02.78 to win the 100 fly. That was nearly a full second off of her old best.
- Kyle Robrock of Denver Hilltoppers went 23.13 to edge Texas frosh Daniel Krueger (23.29) in the men’s 50 free.
Leave a Reply