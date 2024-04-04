Noe Ponti Scorches 22.65 50 Fly To Become #6 Performer All-Time

2024 SWISS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, April 4th – Sunday, April 7th

Uster, Switzerland

LCM (50m)

We already saw Noe Ponti of Switzerland rip a new record of 22.91 in the heats of the men’s 50m butterfly this morning in Uster but the 22-year-old took things even further in tonight’s final.

Ponti’s morning effort marked the Olympic medalist’s first-ever foray under the 23-second barrier in the event, knocking down his national record of 23.04 from the 2022 World Championships.

Flash forward to this evening’s main event and Ponti found another gear, one swift enough to scorch a final time of 22.65.

That sets the Swiss ace further apart in the season’s world rankings, with the next-clostest swimmer that of American Michael Andrew who is #2 in 22.94.

Ponti also bounced onto a prestigious list of all-time performers, inserting himself in slot #6, bumping Aussie Matt Targett out of the top 10.

Top 10 Men’s LCM 50 Butterfly Performers All-Time

Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 22.27, 2018 Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 22.35, 2019 Rafael Munoz (ESP) – 22.43 – 2009 Nicholas Santos (BRA) – 22.60, 2019 Oleg Kostin (RUS) – 22.62, 2023 Noe Ponti (SUI) – 22.65, 2024 Milorad Cavic (SRB) – 22.67, 2009 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 22.68, 2023 Henrique Martins (BRA) – 22.70, 2017 Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 22.72, 2023

Ponti, who was named European Aquatics’ 2023 Male European Swimmer of the Year, has been in fine form thus far this year.

He turned in a time of 50.93 in the 100m fly during the Giant Open Series in France last month to come within striking distance of his best-ever. His career-quickest mark remains at the 50.74 which garnered him the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.