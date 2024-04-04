Noe Ponti Scorches 22.65 50 Fly To Become #6 Performer All-Time

2024 SWISS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, April 4th – Sunday, April 7th
- Uster, Switzerland
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Livestream
Race can be seen starting around 1:44, however, the stream is still live
We already saw Noe Ponti of Switzerland rip a new record of 22.91 in the heats of the men’s 50m butterfly this morning in Uster but the 22-year-old took things even further in tonight’s final.
Ponti’s morning effort marked the Olympic medalist’s first-ever foray under the 23-second barrier in the event, knocking down his national record of 23.04 from the 2022 World Championships.
Flash forward to this evening’s main event and Ponti found another gear, one swift enough to scorch a final time of 22.65.
That sets the Swiss ace further apart in the season’s world rankings, with the next-clostest swimmer that of American Michael Andrew who is #2 in 22.94.
2023-2024 LCM Men 50 Fly
PONTI
22.91
|2
| Michael
ANDREW
|USA
|22.94
|02/11
|3
|Diogo
RIBEIRO
|POR
|22.97
|02/12
|4
|Nyls
KORSTANJE
|NED
|23.02
|02/11
|5
|Abdelrahman
SAMEH
|EGY
|23.04
|10/15
Ponti also bounced onto a prestigious list of all-time performers, inserting himself in slot #6, bumping Aussie Matt Targett out of the top 10.
Top 10 Men’s LCM 50 Butterfly Performers All-Time
- Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 22.27, 2018
- Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 22.35, 2019
- Rafael Munoz (ESP) – 22.43 – 2009
- Nicholas Santos (BRA) – 22.60, 2019
- Oleg Kostin (RUS) – 22.62, 2023
- Noe Ponti (SUI) – 22.65, 2024
- Milorad Cavic (SRB) – 22.67, 2009
- Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 22.68, 2023
- Henrique Martins (BRA) – 22.70, 2017
- Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 22.72, 2023
Ponti, who was named European Aquatics’ 2023 Male European Swimmer of the Year, has been in fine form thus far this year.
He turned in a time of 50.93 in the 100m fly during the Giant Open Series in France last month to come within striking distance of his best-ever. His career-quickest mark remains at the 50.74 which garnered him the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.
Not even a top 100 swimmer in the rankings
What’s particularly impressive about that is how good Ponti is at the 200 fly. The only other name on that list who’s even tried a 200 fly (at least a reportable one that I know of) is Dressel.
Noe Ponti knows how to show up in Olympic year
Need him to play possum for a while longer so his odds remain low come Olympic time. Give us +1500 like Schooling was!
They did not upload other results? I was curious about men 200 free
Antonio Djakovic won in 1.46,6
Roman Mityukov 53.6 100 Back leadoff
Thierry Bollin 53.9 100 Back leadoff
Cavic 22.6 is a 50 split
No, 22.67 is what he went to win gold in the 50m fly at the 2009 world champs. He did indeed go 22.69 at the 50m split in the 100m final, which would be #8 all time excluding his 50m performance
Some big name is going to miss the 100 fly final in Paris, it’s going to be dogfight the whole way.
He is about to absolutely decimate the Swiss Record of 50.74 later on at this meet