Noah Beck Named Assistant Coach At Ithaca College

Courtesy: Ithaca Athletics

ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College men’s and women’s swimming program is excited to welcome Noah Beck as the next assistant coach of both swimming programs. In addition, he will also serve as the assistant aquatics coordinator on campus.

“Coach Beck is an excellent addition to our staff as he has a great mind for training and bringing out the best in student-athletes in all aspects of their collegiate experience,” said head coach Mike Blakely-Armitage. “I am excited that a coach of his caliber will be joining our staff!”

Beck comes to Ithaca after serving as an assistant coach at nearby SUNY Cortland where he helped lead the IM and stroke group where the Red Dragons finished second in the SUNYAC, broke three school records, achieved a pair of NCAA B cut times and they were honored as a Scholar All-American team four semesters in a row.

Prior to Cortland, Beck was the head coach at Marywood University from 2016-18 where he helped the program produce its first two individual conference champions since 2011. He also helped the Pacers set 22 school records.

“I want to thank Coach Blakely-Armitage and Ithaca College for the opportunity to work with an incredible group of student athletes, coaches and an athletic department that strives for and supports success on the national level,” said Beck. “Throughout the interview process it was very clear that Bombers swimming and diving was committed to building on a history of academic and athletic excellence.”

Beck swam collegiately at the University of Connecticut where he earned a degree in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and specialized in Fly and Distance Freestyle for the Huskies.