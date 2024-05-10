Kean University Announces Incoming Class for Fall 2024

Courtesy: Kean Athletics

“I am thrilled to announce the next class that will be joining Kean Swimming for the Fall of 2024. This is a small but absolutely loaded class that will help us work our way back towards the top of the NJAC and climb in the national rankings.” – Head Coach Chris Swenson

Braelyn Wilson – Mont Vernon, NH (Academy for Science and Design / YMCA of Greater Nashua)

Top Times: 50 free – 23.49, 100 free – 52.47, 200 free – 1:55.48, 100 fly – 56.36, 200 fly – 2:08.43, 100 back – 57.80, 200 back – 2:05.14, 100 breast – 1:07.93, 200 IM – 2:09.78, 400 IM – 4:35.73

Why Kean: “I chose Kean because of the supportive atmosphere I experienced immediately from the outside. I saw a welcoming and positive team that has a drive to improve. I hope to harness this attitude and better myself as both a person and as a swimmer.”

Swenson on Wilson: “Braelyn is going to make an immediate impact at both the conference and national levels. She has incredible speed and versatility that will make her tough to beat in any lineup. We are very excited to have her joining us next year and look forward to helping her reach her goals in and out of the pool!”

Laney Fenton – Jenks, OK (Lindenwood University / Jenks Trojan Swim Club)

Top Times: 50 free – 24.03, 100 free – 53,20, 200 free – 1:54.78, 500 free – 5:05.74, 100 breast – 1:05.29, 200 breast – 2:19.65, 200 IM – 2:07.51, 400 IM – 4:34.57

Why Kean: “I chose Kean for the great academic opportunities it holds for my graduate education and the instant connection I made with the team.”

Swenson on Fenton: “Laney will arrive at Kean with times under school records in multiple events and she will be an absolute force in the NJAC! Coming in as a grad transfer, she has set some very high goals for next season with her sights set on an NCAA appearance in Greensboro. Her work ethic and leadership will be a great addition to our program!”

Victoria Zjawin – Towaco, NJ (Montville Twp HS / Lakeland Hills YMCA)

Top Times: 100 breast – 1:06.68, 200 breast – 2:28.99, 100 free – 56.46, 200 free – 2:01.11, 200 back – 2:14.46, 200 IM – 2:16.28, 400 IM – 4:49.41

Why Kean: “I chose Kean University because of the warm welcome I received from both the team and campus community. The array of academic opportunities coupled with it’s proximity to home made it feel like the perfect fit – a place where I am not just a student, but part of a supportive family.”

Swenson on Zjawin: “We are very excited for Victoria to join our team in the fall. She made an immediate connection with our team and her passion for swimming will be infectious to her teammates. She is going to add a lot of speed to our breaststroke group, and we are so lucky to have her here at Kean for the next four years!”

Faith Ring – Farmington, MN (Long Island University / Riptide Swim Team)

Top Times: 100 breast – 1:06.86, 200 breast – 2:24.93, 100 back – 1:01.55, 50 free – 26.14, 100 free – 56.13, 200 free – 2:00.41, 200 IM – 2:11.06

Why Kean: “I chose to attend Kean because of the inviting atmosphere and how great the community is all around campus. Kean is a growing team that allows for a fun and competitive atmosphere and is the perfect place to be on deck!”

Swenson on Ring: “Faith was originally recruited to Kean while she was in high school, so to be adding her a year later as a transfer this fall is very exciting. She is going to add a lot of speed and depth to our breaststroke and IM groups and will be a great addition to our team for the next three years!”