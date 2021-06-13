No New Olympic Qualifiers on 2nd Day of Brazilian Time Trials

BRAZILIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS – TIME TRIAL MEET

June 11-12, 2021

Maria Lenk Swimming Pool

Long Course Meters

Results

After testing positive for coronavirus on the eve of the Brazilian Olympic team trials, four of the country’s top swimmers took to the pool in a time trial meet, wherein they’d have an additional chance to earn spots on the Olympic team. There were only 3 races on the 2nd day of the time trials.

After breaking the national record in the women’s 1500 the night before, Viviane Jungblut followed up by swimming the 800 free tonight. Jungblut was well off her pace from last night, finishing in 8:41.94. She flipped at 8:39.50 during her 1500 last night, indicating she may have been experiencing some fatigue tonight after racing the mile last night. The Olympic qualifying time is 8:33.36, and no Brazilian’s have yet been under it.

Vinicius Assuncao swam a 49.33 in the men’s 100 free, again touching just off what it would have taken to earn a spot on a relay. His swim would have landed him 11th at the Brazilian Olympic Trials, which took place in late April. Assuncao was just off the mark in the 200 free on night 1 as well.

Alexia Assuncao swam the women’s 200 back, clocking a 2:18.93.