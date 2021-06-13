2021 U.S. Trials Day One Prelims: Ryan Lochte and Kieran Smith Scratch 400 IM

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

It’s finally here, the 2021 Wave II U.S. Olympic Trials is less than 24 hours away, and the first prelims start lists are now live. Peering at the first round of scratches, prospective freestyler Kieran Smith and IM veteran Ryan Lochte have dropped their top-16 seeds in the men’s 400 IM.

Smith was seeded 8th in the 400 IM at 4:15.17, yet will instead focus on the 400 free, where he is seeded 2nd at 3:47.71. Lochte, on the other hand, scratched his No. 15 seed (4:18.95) to opt out of Sunday prelims. Lochte is seeded higher in the 200 IM, with his entry time of 1:57.76 good enough for 5th on the psych sheets. On Monday morning, Lochte will put up prelims efforts in the 200 free (No. 53) and 100 back (No. 27).

The only other top-16 scratch for Sunday morning was Michigan’s Patrick Callan, who was seeded at No. 9 in the 400 free at 3:49.34. According to his Instagram story, he is in Omaha, but will focus on his sole other event, the 200 free. In that event, he is seeded 12th at 1:47.36, which puts him in heavy contention for a second swim in the evening and advancing to the top-8 final.

Also ditching the 400 free was flyer Luca Urlando, scratching his No. 20 seeded time of 3:52.69. His next event before his disciplinary 200 fly will be the 200 free, where he sits in 5th on the psych sheets at 1:46.51.

More Notable Scratches

While Jack Walker opted out of the 400 free, where he was seeded 22nd, he still has a whole week to prep for the 1500 free. There, he is seeded at a strong No. 6 at 15:15.75.

opted out of the 400 free, where he was seeded 22nd, he still has a whole week to prep for the 1500 free. There, he is seeded at a strong No. 6 at 15:15.75. Choosing to save her energy on Sunday and dropping an off-event is versatile Alex Walsh , opting out of the 100 fly event, where she was seeded 37th at 59.58. The next event on her schedule is the women’s 100 back, where she is seeded at No. 14 (1:00.32).

, opting out of the 100 fly event, where she was seeded 37th at 59.58. The next event on her schedule is the women’s 100 back, where she is seeded at No. 14 (1:00.32). Preferring the 400 IM over the 400 free was Stanford commit Matthew Fenlon . Meanwhile, Texas’ Braden Vines scratched his No. 24 seed in the 400 IM. Vines will instead look forward to the 200 breast (No. 35) and 200 IM (No. 25).

. Meanwhile, Texas’ scratched his No. 24 seed in the 400 IM. Vines will instead look forward to the 200 breast (No. 35) and 200 IM (No. 25). Teenager Claire Tuggle decided not to swim the 400 IM prelims tomorrow morning. Why? Likely to rest up for the 400 free prelims, where she could make the top-8 final if she can improve from her No. 10 seed of 4:07.85.

Full Day One Prelims Scratch Report