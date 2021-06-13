2021 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Saturday, June 12th – Thursday, June 17th
- South Australia Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Adelaide, Australia
- Sole Olympic-Qualifying Opportunity
- 2021 Swimming Australia Olympic Nomination Criteria
Qualifying Criteria
It’s the second day of competition in Adelaide as the Australians will be selecting their Olympic and Paralympic team for Tokyo. SwimSwam’s devoted Australian Trials channel has all the information on the meet that you need. Subscribers of Amazon Prime can watch the event live.
This morning’s session will feature prelims of the women’s 100 back, women’s and men’s 100 fly (MC), women’s 100 breast, men’s and women’s 50 free (MC), women’s 400 free, men’s 50 breast (MC), and men’s 200 free prelims.
The qualifying criteria for Tokyo is not quite as black and white as other countries, but swimmers will need to finish in the top two tonight while swimming under the Australian Olympic Qualifying Time (equal to 8th place at the 2019 World Championships) to earn an individual spot. For relay consideration, swimmers need to swim in the A-final of the respective event.
Women’s 100 Back – Prelims
- World: 57.57 28/07/2019 Regan Smith, USA
- Commonwealth: 57.63 16/05/2021 Kaylee McKeown, AUS
- Australian: 57.63 15/05/2021 Kaylee McKeown, USC Spartans
- All Comer: 57.63 15/05/2021 Kaylee McKeown, USC Spartans
- OQT: 59.71
- Meet Qualifying: 1:05.68
Women’s 100 Fly MC – Prelims
Men’s 100 Fly MC – Prelims
Women’s 100 Breast – Prelims
- World: 1:04.13 25/07/2017 Lily King, USA
- Commonwealth: 1:05.09 20/03/2006 Leisel Jones, AUS
- Australian: 1:05.09 20/03/2006 Leisel Jones, Commercial
- All Comer: 1:05.09 20/03/2006 Leisel Jones, Commercial
- OQT: 1:06.97
- Meet Qualifying: 1:14.34
Men’s 50 Free MC – Prelims
Men’s 100 Back – Prelims
- World: 51.85 13/08/2016 Ryan Murphy, USA
- Commonwealth: 52.11 6/11/2015 Mitch Larkin, AUS
- Australian: 52.11 6/11/2015 Mitch Larkin, SPW
- All Comer: 52.38 10/06/2019 Mitch Larkin, SPW
- OQT: 53.40
- Meet Qualifying: 58.74
Women’s 400 Free – Prelims
- World: 3:56.46 12/08/2016 Katie Ledecky, USA
- Commonwealth: 3:58.76 25/07/2019 Ariarne Titmus, AUS
- Australian: 3:58.76 21/07/2019 Ariarne Titmus, SPW
- All Comer: 3:58.37 23/08/2014 Katie Ledecky, USA
- OQT: 4:07.10
- Meet Qualifying: 4:26.87
Women’s 50 Free MC – Prelims
Men’s 50 Breast MC – Prelims
Men’s 200 Free – Prelims
- World: 1:42.00 28/07/2009 Paul Biedermann, GER
- Commonwealth: 1:44.06 25/07/2001 Ian Thorpe, AUS
- Australian: 1:44.06 25/07/2001 Ian Thorpe, SLC Aquadot
- All Comer: 1:43.86 27/03/2007 Michael Phelps, USA
- OQT: 1:45.76
- Meet Qualifying: 1:54.22
That was a very relaxed looking 58.5
Minna didn’t even get under a minute.
I don’t think she will make the team. Seebohm looked ok, plus Mollie and Wilson are right there.
4 swimmers good enough to make a final, but only 1 spot (unless Kaylee breaks or something).