2021 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

It’s the second day of competition in Adelaide as the Australians will be selecting their Olympic and Paralympic team for Tokyo. SwimSwam’s devoted Australian Trials channel has all the information on the meet that you need. Subscribers of Amazon Prime can watch the event live.

This morning’s session will feature prelims of the women’s 100 back, women’s and men’s 100 fly (MC), women’s 100 breast, men’s and women’s 50 free (MC), women’s 400 free, men’s 50 breast (MC), and men’s 200 free prelims.

The qualifying criteria for Tokyo is not quite as black and white as other countries, but swimmers will need to finish in the top two tonight while swimming under the Australian Olympic Qualifying Time (equal to 8th place at the 2019 World Championships) to earn an individual spot. For relay consideration, swimmers need to swim in the A-final of the respective event.

Women’s 100 Back – Prelims

World: 57.57 28/07/2019 Regan Smith, USA

Commonwealth: 57.63 16/05/2021 Kaylee McKeown , AUS

, AUS Australian: 57.63 15/05/2021 Kaylee McKeown , USC Spartans

, USC Spartans All Comer: 57.63 15/05/2021 Kaylee McKeown , USC Spartans

, USC Spartans OQT: 59.71

Meet Qualifying: 1:05.68

Women’s 100 Fly MC – Prelims

Men’s 100 Fly MC – Prelims

Women’s 100 Breast – Prelims

World: 1:04.13 25/07/2017 Lily King, USA

Commonwealth: 1:05.09 20/03/2006 Leisel Jones, AUS

Australian: 1:05.09 20/03/2006 Leisel Jones, Commercial

All Comer: 1:05.09 20/03/2006 Leisel Jones, Commercial

OQT: 1:06.97

Meet Qualifying: 1:14.34

Men’s 50 Free MC – Prelims

Men’s 100 Back – Prelims

World: 51.85 13/08/2016 Ryan Murphy, USA

Commonwealth: 52.11 6/11/2015 Mitch Larkin, AUS

Australian: 52.11 6/11/2015 Mitch Larkin, SPW

All Comer: 52.38 10/06/2019 Mitch Larkin, SPW

OQT: 53.40

Meet Qualifying: 58.74

Women’s 400 Free – Prelims

World: 3:56.46 12/08/2016 Katie Ledecky, USA

Commonwealth: 3:58.76 25/07/2019 Ariarne Titmus, AUS

Australian: 3:58.76 21/07/2019 Ariarne Titmus, SPW

All Comer: 3:58.37 23/08/2014 Katie Ledecky, USA

OQT: 4:07.10

Meet Qualifying: 4:26.87

Women’s 50 Free MC – Prelims

Men’s 50 Breast MC – Prelims

Men’s 200 Free – Prelims