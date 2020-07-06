NISCA Announces 2019-2020 High School All-Americans In Swimming

The National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) has released its All-America lists for high school swimmers in the 2019-2020 school year.

NISCA compiles the All-America lists each year. A few of the rules for selection:

The lists only include swimmers between 9th and 12th grade.

Swimmers must be on a school swim team and scholastically eligible to compete.

The lists are compiled based on times swum during high school swim seasons and submitted by programs during the application window from November 1 through June 15.

Athletes must hit All-America standards to be considered: those hitting “automatic” All-America times earn All-America status immediately. Those hitting “consideration” times earn All-America status if they rank within the top 100 of eligible, submitted times in that event.

The lists typically compile the top 100 times in each event – but this year, a number of events don’t have 100 names. That’s likely owing to faster “consideration” times and the cancellation of high school sports seasons in multiple states due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lists include national high school record-holders Matt Brownstead (50 free), Claire Curzan (100 fly), Torri Huske (100 fly), Phoebe Bacon (100 back), Kaitlyn Dobler (100 breast) and Gretchen Walsh (50 free/100 free).

Three swimmers head up two different events apiece: Walsh (50/100 free), Bacon (200 IM/100 back), and Jake Mitchell (200/500 free). By state, Indiana leads 6 of 22 total events. Tennessee leads 4 events and Pennsylvania 3.

Notably absent are the #1-ranked recruits in both the girls and boys senior classes. Regan Smith didn’t compete in Minnesota’s high school season, and Carson Foster didn’t compete in Ohio’s high school season. #2-ranked boys recruit Luca Urlando is also absent – his high school season was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the list leaders in each event:

Girls:

Boys:

200 free: Jake Mitchell (IN) – 1:34.05

(IN) – 1:34.05 200 IM: Rick Mihm (PA) – 1:43.98

50 free: Matt Brownstead (PA) – 19.24

100 fly: Matthew Jensen (PA) – 46.58

100 free: Sam Hoover (NC) – 43.10

500 free: Jake Mitchell (IN) – 4:14.68

(IN) – 4:14.68 100 back: Wyatt Davis (IN) – 45.80

100 breast: Ethan Dang (WA) – 52.76

200 medley relay: Carmel High (IN) – 1:27.94

200 free relay: St. Xavier High (OH) – 1:20.86

400 free relay: Carmel High (IN) – 2:56.36

For the first time, NISCA has also released Para Swimming All-America lists. You can see those lists and more below: