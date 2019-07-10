NISCA Releases 2019-20 All-America Time Standards – and They’re Faster

NISCA (National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association) has announced the time standards necessary for achieving All-America status for the 2019-20 school year. The NISCA/Speedo Swimming All-America lists for the 2018-19 season were released today as well.

In keeping with the pattern of the past several years, many of the times have gotten faster. While the Automatic and Consideration meters times for the boys did not change in the 200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 100 free, and 400 free relay, time standards in the other boys’ events, as well as in all but one of the girls’ events, were tightened. The only exceptions are the girls’ 200-meter freestyle and 400-meter freestyle consideration times, which were relaxed. Excluding those outliers, the girls’ meters standards were .17% faster than last year’s times vs .12% for the boys, and the girls’ yards standards were .17% faster vs .16% for the boys.

To earn All-America designation, a swimmer must be on an interscholastic team and be scholastically eligible as determined by his/her state athletic association or school authority. All swimmers must be in at least the 9th grade level of school to be eligible and are limited to 8 consecutive semesters. No middle schoolers or fifth-year seniors will be considered. The top 100 swimmers in each event will be chosen. Times on the below list must be achieved during the program year, either in short course yards or in short course meters. Those who make the consideration standard will be added until 100 swimmers are chosen per event.

Applications may be submitted from November 1st through June 15th, as mentioned in the official rules. NISCA only recognizes athletes whose applications are submitted by the deadline.

2019-2020 Time Standards – Swimming

BOYS BOYS BOYS BOYS 2019 TIME STANDARDS GIRLS GIRLS GIRLS GIRLS Meters Meters Yards Yards Yards Yards Meters Meters All-America Consideration All-America Consideration Event Consideration All-America Consideration All-America 1:44.07 1:45.86 1:33.21 1:34.74 200 Medley Relay 1:46.21 1:44.21 1:58.53 1:56.29 1:49.16 1:51.05 1:38.40 1:40.13 200 Freestyle 1:50.57 1:48.74 2:03.61 2:00.48 2:01.91 2:04.18 1:49.57 1:51.57 200 Individual Medley 2:03.64 2:01.51 2:17.24 2:14.87 23.05 23.45 20.54 20.91 50 Freestyle 23.54 23.20 26.24 25.86 54.49 55.64 48.92 49.95 100 Butterfly 55.49 54.42 1:01.64 1:00.46 49.98 50.86 44.95 45.73 100 Freestyle 51.05 50.19 56.76 55.81 3:55.63 3:59.78 4:28.38 4:33.10 500 Freestyle 4:56.85 4:52.18 4:23.36 4:16.30 1:34.63 1:35.81 1:24.80 1:25.86 200 Freestyle Relay 1:36.94 1:35.36 1:48.28 1:46.51 54.86 55.96 49.38 50.37 100 Backstroke 55.92 54.80 1:02.12 1:00.88 1:01.98 1:02.91 55.84 56.98 100 Breaststroke 1:03.80 1:02.58 1:10.94 1:09.58 3:27.47 3:30.47 3:06.28 3:09.26 400 Freestyle Relay 3:31.02 3:27.65 3:55.07 3:51.32

2018-2019 Time Standards – Swimming

BOYS BOYS BOYS BOYS 2018 TIME STANDARDS GIRLS GIRLS GIRLS GIRLS Meters Meters Yards Yards Yards Yards Meters Meters All-America Consideration All-America Consideration Event Consideration All-America Consideration All-America 1:44.07 1:45.86 1:33.34 1:34.94 200 medley relay 1:46.44 1:44.54 1:58.79 1:56.67 1:49.16 1:51.05 1:38.52 1:40.23 200 free 1:50.65 1:48.80 2:02.69 2:00.55 2:01.91 2:04.18 1:49.83 1:51.77 200 IM 2:04.02 2:01.69 2:17.66 2:15.08 23.05 23.45 20.60 20.96 50 free 23.58 23.23 26.29 25.90 54.54 55.73 48.96 50.03 100 fly 55.63 54.45 1:01.80 1:00.49 49.98 50.86 44.99 45.78 100 free 51.13 50.29 56.86 55.92 3:55.96 4:00.04 4:28.75 4:33.39 400/500 free 4:57.09 4:52.26 4:20.61 4:16.37 1:34.77 1:36.01 1:24.92 1:26.03 200 free relay 1:37.16 1:35.50 1:48.53 1:46.67 55.03 56.26 49.53 50.64 100 back 56.11 54.89 1:02.34 1:00.98 1:02.08 1:03.39 55.93 57.11 100 breast 1:04.05 1:02.60 1:11.22 1:09.61 3:27.47 3:30.47 3:06.24 3:08.93 400 free relay 3:31.27 3:27.79 3:55.35 3:50.92

2019-20 Diving Standards

The All-American diving standards have not changed from 2018-19. The Points and Degree of Difficulty (D.D.) Requirements are as follows:

BOYS – Minimum score of 375 points and D.D. of Optional Dives 13.3 or higher.

GIRLS – Minimum score of 375 points and D.D. of Optional Dives 13.0 or higher.

EXCEPTION – A Diver who places first through sixth in his/her respective state meet and meets the minimum D.D. requirement but does not meet the minimum score requirement may submit an application for consideration.