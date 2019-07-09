NISCA Names 2018-2019 High School Swimming All-Americans

The 2019 National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) High School All-America lists have been released,

The lists are littered with big names in the swimming world, including Junior National Team members like Jake Foster and Carson Foster from Sycamore High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Younger brother Carson, a junior, broke the National High School Record in the 200 free at the Ohio State Championship meet, and also finished ranked at the top of the country (among applicants) in the 100 fly with a 46.28.

His older brother Jake Foster, who was a senior last season and is preparing to start his freshman year at Texas, finished the season ranked #1 in the nation in the 200 IM (1:43.99), and 4th in the nation in the 100 breast behind sophomore Joshua Matheny of Upper St. Clair High School in Pennsylvania.

Matheny is one of 3 sophomores to rank #1 on the All-America lists in an individual event. The other 2 are girls: Tori Huske from Yorktown High School in Arlington, Virginia ranked #1 in both the 50 free (21.95) and the 100 fly (51.29) – the latter of which came in a National High School Record. She was joined atop the rankings by Gretchen Walsh of Harpeth Hall School in Nashville, who ranked 1st nationally in the 100 yard back (51.57). She was just ahead of a freshman, Claire Curzan from Cardinal Gibbons High in Raleigh, North Carolina, in the 100 backstroke.

Also of note from matters of youth is the Carmel High School (Indiana) boys 400 free relay. While the Carmel High School girls are the better-known of the two program, the boys are starting a dynasty of their own: they had the top 400 free relay in the nation with two sophomores (Augustus Rothrock, Griffin Hadley) and two juniors (Jacob Mitchell, Wyatt Davis) en route to a 2:58.75. That was one of only 5 relays under 3 minutes in that event this season, and the only of those 5 relays to have even one sophomore, let alone two.