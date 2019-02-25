WATCH: Carson Foster Break National High School Record in 200 Free

2019 OHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 20th-23rd
- C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, OH
- Short Course Yards
- Live Results
- Complete Ohio D1 recap
Sycamore High School junior Carson Foster broke the National High School Record in the 100 yard freestyle on Saturday, swimming a 1:32.99. That took exactly .10 seconds off Trey Freeman’s public school (and unofficial overall high school) record in the event, as well as moving Foster to 3rd place all-time in the 17-18 national rankings, even though he’s still just 17.
Below, watch video of the race, which had 4 swimmers go sub-1:40 (including runner-up Jay Johnson, a senior from Hudson High); along with other races from Ohio’s D1 finals).
Carson Foster, National High School Record, 200 Free, 1:32.99:
Boys’ 100 Back – Carson Foster, Sycamore High – 46.62
Boys’ 100 Free – Adam Chaney, Mason High – 43.67
Boys’ 100 Breast – Jake Foster, Sycamore High – 53.76
Boys’ 200 IM – Jake Foster, Sycamore High – 1:43.99
Boys’ 200 Medley Relay – Sycamore High – 1:28.48
Boys’ 50 Free – Adam Chaney, Mason High – 19.79
Leave a Reply