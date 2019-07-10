Pitt Assistant Rebecca Westfall Expected to Join Alabama Staff

University of Pittsburgh assistant Rebecca Westfall will join head coach Coley Stickels‘ staff at the University of Alabama, multiple sources have told SwimSwam.

Westfall joined the Panthers’ staff in 2017 after a season at Indiana State. Prior to that, as an assistant, she was at the University of North Carolina-Asheville for two seasons, and coached two seasons (2012-14) at Warren Wilson College in Swannona, N.C.

Earlier in her career, she served as interim head coach and aquatics director at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Va. (2011-12), before continuing her coaching career at Adams State College in Alamosa, Colo., serving as the director of swimming and aquatics for two years. There, Westfall established the first-ever women’s program in school history and reintroduced the men’s team for the first time since the 1970s.

In her own swimming career, Westfall was an eight-time NCAA All-American and nine-time Big 12 Conference champion swimmer at Texas A&M from 2003-2007.

Westfall is Stickels’ fourth hire as head coach, the others being associate head coach Ozzie Quevedo, assistant Reed Fujan, and diving coach Rio Ramirez. He was named to the position in April following veteran Dennis Pursley‘s retirement, and former Alabama senior associate head coach Jonty Skinner departed for Stickels’ former employer, Indiana University. In addition to Pursley and Skinner, Alabama paid three other coaches last season: associate head coach James Barber, and assistants Angie Nicolletta and Christopher Collier.

Alabama’s website now lists Stickels plus his first three hires on its coaching roster, meaning there is likely still one spot remaining in addition to Westfall.