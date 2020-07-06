Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

YMCA of Central Florida Won’t Resume Aquatics Programs

The YMCA of Central Florida – which runs facilities with 26 different pools – will not resume its competitive aquatics programs as the YMCA returns from closure during the coronavirus pandemic.

The YMCA confirmed the news this week, noting that aquatics facilities will remain in operation, but competitive aquatics programs will not. The YMCA of Central Florida offered swim teams at 11 different sites, along with water polo at 5 sites and synchronized swimming at one site.

The YMCA of Central Florida‘s statement is below:

The YMCA, like many non-profit organizations, is experiencing significant operational and financial challenges due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the prolonged projection for a full recovery. As a result, the Y determined it does not have the capacity at this time to safely reopen and financially sustain YCF aquatic programs with the level of quality they require. Therefore, the difficult decision was announced today that Y will not resume YCF aquatic programs for the foreseeable future. We encourage our competitive level athletes to explore other program options outside of YCF and welcome all Y members to continue using the pools at any of our reopened YMCA locations. To learn more about how you can help support the life-changing work of Y, please visit ymcacf.org/give.

The YMCA of Central Florida website lists 23 different locations for either YMCA facilities, early-childhood learning centers, residential camps or program locations. The site also touts 26 aquatics facilities including two Olympic-sized pools.

This spring, YMCA Short Course Nationals were one of the first major U.S. swimming events canceled by the novel-2019 coronavirus. Not long after, the YMCA canceled Long Course Nationals, which were to take place in July and August.

swimgeek

Is this Rowdy’s organization?

Miguel DeOrtega

Rowdy was vice president of this YMCA for a few years based on their website. Looks like he jumped ship before things got really bad… It’s just tough to see his name associated with this Y

Guerra

YMCA = Young Men’s Cash Association

