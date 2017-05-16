Ning Zetao Absent From China’s Preliminary Worlds Roster

China has released their preliminary roster for the upcoming FINA World Championships in Budapest, with one notable exception.

2015 World Champion in the men’s 100 freestyle Ning Zetao has been held off the roster as of now, likely having something to do with him being kicked off the national team for various rule violations last year.

Despite being left off the preliminary roster, there is said to be a low key summer national meet held in late June, where Ning is reportedly competing. If he performs, he could be added to the Worlds roster. The Chinese federation has pressure to add him if possible. If he’s absent in Budapest, the medley relay anchor likely falls to Sun Yang, which would be a downgrade.

The preliminary roster is made up of 17 men and 22 women, including all five of their 2016 Olympic medalists. Check out the roster below:

Men (17):

Yu Hexin

Lin Yonggin

Sun Yang

Cao Jiwen

Wang Shun

Ji Xinyie

Ma Tinachi

Qiu Ziao

Xu Jiayu

Li Guangyuan

Yan Zibei

Li Xiang

Tan Haiyang

Mao Feilian

Li Zhuhao

Shi Yang

Wang Zhou

Women (22):

Liu Xiang

Zhu Menghui

Zhang Yufei

Ai Yanhan

Wu Yue

Li Bingjie

Shen Duo

Liu Zixuan

Zhang Yuhan

Hou Yanwen

Chen Yejie

Fu Yuanhui

Wang Xueer

Chen Jie

Liu Yasin

Suo Ran

Shi Jinglin

Lu Ying

Zhou Yilin

Ye Shiwen

Zhang Sishi

Zhou Min

Sun Yang headlines the men’s roster, winning gold in the 200 free in Rio and taking silver in the 400 free. Wang Shun is on the roster and will be a medal contender in the 200 IM, after taking bronze in the event ahead of the likes of Ryan Lochte and Thiago Pereira in Rio.

The third male on the roster with an Olympic medal from Rio is Xu Jiayu, who won silver in the 100 backstroke. This season he posted the 2nd fastest 100 back of all-time in 51.86, just 0.01 off Ryan Murphy‘s World Record and over a tenth faster than what won gold in Rio. He’s in medal contention in all three backstroke races, and might be the favorite in the 100.

On the women’s side, Fu Yuanhui is probably the most known name on the roster after she went viral last summer. Her hilarious reaction came after she realized she had tied for bronze in the women’s 100 back in Rio. She has actually improved her time from that swim this year by four one-hundredths down to 58.72, ranking her 3rd in the world. Along with the 100, she has to be considered the gold medal favorite in the 50 back after winning the world title in 2015 and sittng atop the world rankings this year.

The fifth Olympic medalist from China was Shi Jinglin, who won bronze in the women’s 200 breaststroke. She also won bronze in the event in Kazan.

Another notable name on the women’s roster is Ye Shiwen, who shocked the world when she stormed home for gold in the women’s 400 IM at the London Olympics. She has had her ups and downs since, and though she may not be a perennial medal contender anymore she was a still a Rio finalist in the 200 IM.