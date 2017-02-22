World Champion Ning Zetao Dismissed From Chinese National Team

  2 Loretta Race | February 22nd, 2017 | Asia, International, News

Rumors hit news outlets last year regarding Chinese 100m freestyle world champion Ning Zetao having been kicked off the national team, but, at the time, the 23-year-old denied the reports.  However, a memo was leaked today from China’s State General Administration of Sports Management Center, which plainly spells out 3 specific violations that have indeed led to Ning being sent back to his Chinese Navy swimming team.  Charged with refusing to participate in a relay event, failing to obey national team competition rules and working as an unauthorized spokesman, the leaked memo appearing on Sports SINA clearly states that Zetao has been dismissed from the Chinese national team.

Last year, Ning entered a sponsorship agreement with Chinese dairy brand Yili pre-Rio, a brand which is in direct competition with the national swimming team’s official milk sponsor, China Mengniu Dairy. The young star also signed a partnership deal with Adidas, one which was supposedly unauthorized by Chinese Swimming and also one in direct conflict with the team’s official apparel sponsor, 361 Degrees.

Although Ning has been removed from the Chinese National Swimming team, the act doesn’t carry the same destructive impact as it might in other countries, whereby, we should still expect Ning to compete at this year’s World Championships.

Uberfan

Way for Chinese swimming sticking to their rules of it was USA swimming and Ning was Phelps he’d get a strongly written letter and a finger wave

43 minutes 57 seconds ago
dude 2.0

?? Dude has failed a drug test before. You are kidding yourself if you think swimming China is more strict than USA swimming.

8 minutes 13 seconds ago
