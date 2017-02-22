House, Volpenhein, Sichterman Headline 2017 OHSAA Championships

2017 OHSAA DIVISION 1 CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: February 23rd – February 25th

Where: C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, OH

Live results

The St. Xavier boys will be seeking out their 9th-straight OHSAA D1 title this weekend, led by seniors Grant House and Luke Sobolewski. ASU commit House is the top seed in the 200 free (1:35.79) as well as the 500 free (4:21.19), while Sobolewski owns two top seeds in the 100 fly (48.69) and 100 back (48.51). In addition to their stars, St. Xavier owns the top times in all three relays by considerable margins, making it seem like this team is more than capable of taking home D1 title number nine.

Brecksville’s David Madej, the top seed in the 100 free (44.58), will go head-to-head with 50 free top seed Nathaniel Mullens (20.45) of North Canton Hoover in both sprint races. The breaststroke should be a great race, as well, as top seeds Jason Mathews (55.04) of Pickerington North and Zach Baecker (55.75) of Springboro are the only swimmers under 56 seconds.

Two prominent juniors on the national scene, Ashley Volpenhein and Megan Sichterman, will battle in the 50 free. Stanford-bound Volpenhein is the 50 and 100 free OHSAA record holder, though Sichterman, a YMCA national 100 fly champion, will swim 100 fly and race Volpenhein in the 50 free.

Volpenhein’s teammate on Mason, Allison Bloebaum, is the top seed in two races– the 200 free (1:47.38) and 500 free (4:48.58), giving Mason an array of scoring talent. There are five girls seeded with 55’s in the 100 back, while Hanna Gresser (1:01.76), Hannah Bach (1:01.95), and Hannah Caldwell (1:02.05) lead the charge in the breaststroke.

2017 OHSAA DIVISION 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: February 22nd – February 24th

Where: C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, OH

Live results

Eric Knowles and Cody Bybee are two of the big names in Division 2. Knowles, a future member of the NC State Wolfpack, is the top seed in the 200 IM (1:50.44) and the 500 free (4:29.16) representing Legacy Christian Academy. Meanwhile, Bybee, who swam at the Jr Pan Pacs this summer for Team USA, is the top seed in the 200 free (1:38.12) and 2nd seed in the 100 fly (49.11). The top fly seed is Zeb Hart of Gates Mills Hawken at 48.93.

Hart is also the 5th seed in the 50 free (21.25), an event led by New Philadelphia’s Sem Andreis (20.40). Andreis, a junior, is also the top seed of the 100 free (45.72). Hart’s team Gates Mills Hawken has the top times in both the 200 free and 400 free relays, while Hunting Valley has the top 200 medley relay seed.

Cincinnati Mariemont sophomore Cora Dupre holds the top times in the 100 free (49.91) and 200 free (1:49.23), where she looks primed to sweep both races. 50 free top seed Miranda Donley (22.74), though, is seeded behind Dupre in the 100 at 50.94. Gates Mills Hawken teammates Portia Del Rio Brown (2:01.34) and Crile Hart (2:01.65) will have a showdown in the 200 IM, while Brown is the third 200 free seed and Hart is the 2nd 100 back seed.