Nickelsen & Damborg Close Out Danish SC Championships In Record-Breaking Fashion

2023 DANISH SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Danish Short Course Championships concluded last night but not before additional national records went down on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Contesting the final of the 50m butterfly, 20-year-old Rasmus Nickelsen nailed a winning effort of 22.69, a new lifetime best.

That got him to the wall ahead of Malthe Lindeblad who touched in 22.94 for silver while Tobias Dan clocked 23.15 for bronze.

Nickelsen’s result overtook the longstanding Danish national record of 22.79 Jakob Andkjaer put on the books well over a decade ago in 2009. But Nickelsen was a co-record holder as well, having matched that former standard 3 years ago.

On the final night, the men’s 100m fly record also fell victim to Nickelsen.

He powered his way to victory in a mark of 50.64, representing the sole swimmer of the field to dip under the 51-second barrier.

Opening in 23.02 and closing in 27.62, Nickelsen’s outing overtook his previous Danish standard of 50.83 put on the books 3 years ago.

European Junior Championshps gold medalist Caspar Puggaard turned in a time of 51.25 for a new PB by half a second. Frederik Moeller rounded out the podium in 51.61.

18-year-old Puggaard was also a member of the national record-breaking men’s 4x200m free relay. His squad collectively clocked a time of 7:06.86 to drop 3 seconds from the previous NR of 7:09.61 logged in 2019.

Splits for the newly minted record holders included:

Oliver Søgaard-Andersen – 1:44.87

Casper Puggaard – 1:47.34

Jakob Strunge Nissen – 1:46.89

Gabriel Elmedyb – 1:47.76