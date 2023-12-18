Nickelsen & Damborg Close Out Danish SC Championships In Record-Breaking Fashion

2023 DANISH SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, December 14th – Sunday, December 17th
- Greve Svømmehal
- SCM (25m)
The 2023 Danish Short Course Championships concluded last night but not before additional national records went down on both the men’s and women’s sides.
Contesting the final of the 50m butterfly, 20-year-old Rasmus Nickelsen nailed a winning effort of 22.69, a new lifetime best.
That got him to the wall ahead of Malthe Lindeblad who touched in 22.94 for silver while Tobias Dan clocked 23.15 for bronze.
Nickelsen’s result overtook the longstanding Danish national record of 22.79 Jakob Andkjaer put on the books well over a decade ago in 2009. But Nickelsen was a co-record holder as well, having matched that former standard 3 years ago.
On the final night, the men’s 100m fly record also fell victim to Nickelsen.
He powered his way to victory in a mark of 50.64, representing the sole swimmer of the field to dip under the 51-second barrier.
Opening in 23.02 and closing in 27.62, Nickelsen’s outing overtook his previous Danish standard of 50.83 put on the books 3 years ago.
European Junior Championshps gold medalist Caspar Puggaard turned in a time of 51.25 for a new PB by half a second. Frederik Moeller rounded out the podium in 51.61.
18-year-old Puggaard was also a member of the national record-breaking men’s 4x200m free relay. His squad collectively clocked a time of 7:06.86 to drop 3 seconds from the previous NR of 7:09.61 logged in 2019.
Splits for the newly minted record holders included:
- Oliver Søgaard-Andersen – 1:44.87
- Casper Puggaard – 1:47.34
- Jakob Strunge Nissen – 1:46.89
- Gabriel Elmedyb – 1:47.76
Puggaard also nabbed the gold in the individual men’s 200m fly, scoring a time of 1:55.59 for another new personal best. His time overtook his previous PB of 1:56.55 from earlier this season.
Snagging 2fly silver was Elias Elmedyb who got to the wall in 1:57.12. That established a new Danish Junior Record, surpassing the 1:58.37 Daniel Skaaning registered in 2010. Kasper Bonnichsen bagged bronze in 1:58.25.
Finally, Martine Damborg carried her momentum from night one into the following sessions, earning two more Danish Junior Records and a senior Danish standard.
In the 50m fly, Damborg secured the bronze medal in 25.78, slicing .21 off her own DJR from September. Winning the race was Karoline Barrett in 25.63 while Elisabeth Ebbesen was the runner-up in 25.74.
Damborg completed her campaign with a career-quickest 59.00 to grab the gold in the women’s 100m IM. That overtook both the previous Danish junior and senior records.
The old junior record sat at 59.97 Mie Nielsen clocked over a decade ago in 2011. The senior record stood at 59.21 Julie Kepp Jensen turned in just this past October.