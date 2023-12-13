Anton Ipsen Joins European Junior Champion Teens At Danish SC Championships

2023 DANISH SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, December 14th – Sunday, December 17th

Greve Svømmehal

SCM (25m)

Entries/Results

Livestream

On the heels of the European Short Course Championships which just concluded from Romania, the 2023 Danish Short Course Championships are about to begin. Several of the nation’s record holders are set to dive in but there is a sprinkling of young talent waiting to break through in a big way as things unfold this week.

Two-time European Junior Championships gold medalist Jonas Gaur is listed among the participants, with the 18-year-old entered in the men’s 50m/100m/200m breaststroke events in addition to the 50m free.

This year in Belgrade, Gaur topped both the boys’ 50m and 100m breaststroke podiums, scoring respective outings of 27.57 and 1:01.78. Later in Israel at this year’s World Junior Championships, Gaur posted an even quicker 27.55 to reap silver in the 50m breast.

Caspar Puggaard is another one to watch as he, too, was a double gold medalist in Belgrade. He won the boys’ 50m fly (23.67) and 100m fly (52.67) and repeated the feat at World Jrs. In Israel he notched a 50m fly time of 23.50 and 100m fly time of 52.30 to lower his personal bests and conclude his successful summer of swimming.

Also of note is the fact that 29-year-old national record holder Anton Ipsen is entered in these short course championships. The former NC State Wolfpack standout appears to not have raced at all this year, with his last competition represented by a domestic meet in June of 2022. He’s set to race the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle events this week.

Key Entrants

Martine Damborg

Julie Kepp Jensen

Jonas Gaur

Rasmus Nickelsen

Caspar Puggaard

Thea Bach

Alexander Bjorn

Anton Ipsen

Nicholas Castella

Signe Bro

Emilie Beckmann

Alexander Norgaard