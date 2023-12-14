Martine Damborg Produces Danish Junior Record In 100 Butterfly

2023 DANISH SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, December 14th – Sunday, December 17th

Greve Svømmehal

SCM (25m)

The 2023 Danish Short Course Championships got underway today with some of the nation’s quickest competitors diving in for national titles on the heels of the European Short Course Championships.

Multi-European Junior Championships medalist Martine Damborg wasted no time making her presence known in the women’s 100m fly to kick off her campaign.

Damborg registered a winning effort of 57.35 to produce a new Danish Junior Record. Her result sliced .01 off of the 57.35 she logged last month.

Elisabeth Ebbesen snagged silver this evening in 57.60 while Karoline Barrett rounded out the podium in 57.69.

Damborg scored silver in both the LCM 50 fly (26.40) and 100 fly (58.35) in Belgrade as one of Europe’s rising stars of the discipline.

Julie Kepp Jensen got it done for gold in the women’s 50m back this evening, getting to the wall in 26.72 as the sole swimmer under the 27-second barrier.

Victoria Bierre secured silver in 27.31 and Damborg dove in once again for this event, bagging bronze in 27.32.

Jensen owns a lifetime best of 25.85 in this 50m back, a time she turned in during the prelims of the 2022 Short Course World Championships. That also represents the national record in the event. There in Melbourne, the 23-year-old ultimately placed 7th in a final time of 26.14.

The men’s 100m free saw Rasmus Nickelsen turn in the quickest time of the field in 47.51. Oliver Soegaard-Andersen was right behind in 47.64 as the only other sub-48-second swimmer. Matthias Rysgaard rounded out the podium in 48.26.

