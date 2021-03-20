Ndoye Brouard Unleashes 1:56.10 200 Back French Record

FFN GOLDEN TOUR – MARSEILLE

Yesterday, 20-year-old Yohann Ndoye Brouard of France put up the fastest 100m backstroke of his life, with his 52.97 rendering the swimmer as the 3rd swiftest man ever from his nation.

On day 2 of this FFN Golden Tour stop in Marseille, Brouard logged another career-quickest effort, this time in the men’s 200m backstroke. Touching in a monster time of 1:56.10, Brouard’s gold medal-worthy performance obliterated his previous PB of 1:57.56, a time he produced in December of last year.

After setting himself up for success with a casual swim of 2:02.13 to capture the 7th seed this morning, Brouard unleashed splits of 56.51/59.59 to enter an entirely new category of swimming. In doing so, his 1:56.10 outing checks in as a new French national record, surpassing the previous mark of 1:56.39 Benjamin Stasiulis etched onto the record books back in 2012.

Just like that, Brouard now ranks as the world’s 5th fastest swimmer this season, while also easily dipping under the 1:57.50 FINA ‘A’ cut needed for this summer’s Olympic Games.