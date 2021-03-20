Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ndoye Brouard Unleashes 1:56.10 200 Back French Record

Comments: 6

FFN GOLDEN TOUR – MARSEILLE

Yesterday, 20-year-old Yohann Ndoye Brouard of France put up the fastest 100m backstroke of his life, with his 52.97 rendering the swimmer as the 3rd swiftest man ever from his nation.

On day 2 of this FFN Golden Tour stop in Marseille, Brouard logged another career-quickest effort, this time in the men’s 200m backstroke. Touching in a monster time of 1:56.10, Brouard’s gold medal-worthy performance obliterated his previous PB of 1:57.56, a time he produced in December of last year.

After setting himself up for success with a casual swim of 2:02.13 to capture the 7th seed this morning, Brouard unleashed splits of 56.51/59.59 to enter an entirely new category of swimming. In doing so, his 1:56.10 outing checks in as a new French national record, surpassing the previous mark of 1:56.39 Benjamin Stasiulis etched onto the record books back in 2012.

Just like that, Brouard now ranks as the world’s 5th fastest swimmer this season, while also easily dipping under the 1:57.50 FINA ‘A’ cut needed for this summer’s Olympic Games.

2020-2021 LCM Men 200 Back

XuCHN
Jiayu
09/27
1:55.26
2Ryosuke
Irie		JPN1:55.5512/06
3Kosuke
Hagino		JPN1:55.8403/04
4Ryan
Murphy		USA1:56.0603/05
5Keita
Sunama		JPN1:56.1111/07
6
Samuel Huntington
1 hour ago

Great to see Brouard with a breakout meet. And at 20 years of age, he could make some noise this summer. Exciting for France.

3
0
Reply
AnEn
Reply to  Samuel Huntington
51 minutes ago

Not sure if he can make the 100 back final, but if he drops another second, he would almost be a lock to make the 200 back final.

0
0
Reply
Samuel Huntington
Reply to  AnEn
15 minutes ago

Definitely in play for both finals!

0
0
Reply
AnEn
Reply to  Samuel Huntington
1 minute ago

Maybe, but certainly not a favorite to make either. In the 200 back he probably needs to drop more time and in the 100 back i would favor at least Rylov, Kolesnikov, Murphy, Casas, Xu, Larkin, Irie and Ceccon. Still very nice and very surprising turnaround for France. Both Brouard and Marchand could make two olympic finals and both of them might be medal contenders at their home olympics. The future of french swimming seems secured even after Manaudou/Metella/Bonnet/Gastaldello/Wattel. French swimmers could actually make more individual finals at the olympics than in 2016.

0
0
Reply
Khachaturian
1 hour ago

Big drop, nice

0
0
Reply
AnEn
52 minutes ago

Brouard could make the final in Tokyo. He is less than a second slower than Greenbank and 3 years younger. It could be an interesting battle for the 8th spot in the final.

1
0
Reply

