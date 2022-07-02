NCAP Freestyler Josh Kim Commits to NJIT for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Joshua Kim from Fairfax, Virginia, has committed to swim for the New Jersey Institute of Technology in the class of 2026.

“I’m incredibly blessed and excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the New Jersey institute of technology! Thank you to everyone who’s helped me get here and for all your support. Go highlanders! ❤️️💙”

Kim is a member of Trinity Christian School’s class of 2022. He swims year-round with Nation’s Capital Swim Club and specializes mainly in 50/100/200 free and fly/IM. In his senior year swimming season, he placed third in the 100 free (47.60) and fifth in the 200 free (1:44.31) at the Virginia Independent Schools State Swimming and Diving Championships, picking up lifetime bests in both events. Also this spring, he has earned PBs in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:44.31

100 free – 47.60

50 free – 22.21

100 fly – 54.15

200 IM – 2:02.39

Kim will join Dylan Ostolaza, Michael McGillycuddy, Zac Kuzak, Reilly Vann, and RJ Farina in the Highlanders’ class of 2026 when he arrives in Newark in the fall. His times would have been among the top-6 in the 100/200 free last season when NJIT finished third out of five teams at the America East Conference Championships. He would have scored in the B finals of the 100 free and 200 free and the C final of the 50 free at the conference meet.

