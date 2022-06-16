RJ Farina Commits to Join Father, Head Coach Ron Farina, at NJIT in 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

RJ Farina of Easton, Pennsylvania has announced his decision to become the second member of the Farina family at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), joining his father, the head coach of the swimming and diving team, this fall. Farina attended high school at Notre Dame High School and competed with the Parkland Aquatic Club.

I am excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at NJIT in the Fall of 2022. Thank you to my family , coaches , friends and teammates who have been a part of this whole process. I can’t wait to be a Highlander and swim for my Dad! Go Highlanders!

This spring, Farina earned a medal in both of his individual events at the PIAA AA Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships. In the 200 free, he finished third in a time of 1:42.75, while he added a second bronze medal in the 500 free (4:38.79). His time in the 500 also marked a lifetime best in the event. As a junior in 2021, he also took third in the 200 free and added a silver medal in the 500 free in 4:40.30.

A week after the high school state meet in March, Farina swam to numerous lifetime bests at the Middle Atlantic Senior Swimming Championships. At that meet, he posted lifetime bests in the 100 free (47.15), 100 breast (58.95), 200 breast (2:10.09), 200 IM (1:55.93), and 400 IM (4:08.22).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 22.22

100 free – 47.15

200 free – 1:42.75

500 free – 4:38.79

1650 free – 16:31.92

100 breast – 58.95

200 breast – 2:10.09

200 IM – 1:55.93

400 IM – 4:08.22

Farina will provide valuable depth to the NJIT team across numerous events when he joins the program this fall. Last season, he would have held the team’s second fastest time in the 500 free and would have ranked among the team’s best in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 100 breast.

His lifetime bests also project him to be a key addition to the program’s conference team, with times capable of scoring in the A-final of the 2022 American East Championships. At that meet, he would have finished in the top-8 of the 500 free, as well as scored points in the B-final of the 400 IM, 100 breast, and 200 IM.

Last season, NJIT was led by Ian Horstkamp-Vinekar at the American East Championships. A sophomore, Horstkamp-Vinekar was the conference champion in the 100 back and runner-up in the 200 back.

Farina will e joining his father, head coach Ron Farina, at NJIT when he arrives on campus this fall. Farina has been at the helm of the program since since 2018, when he took over the team. Farina also spent seventeen years as the head coach of Seton Hall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.