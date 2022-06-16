185 FINA Member Federations Send Pool Swimmers to 2022 World Championships

185 member federations have entered pool swimmers at the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships. That is a decrease from the 195 member federations that entered pool swimmers at the last edition of this event in 2019.

Data based on the originally published PDF Entries List from Wednesday of this week.

In total, FINA currently recognizes 209 member federations, with a maximum of one federation allowed per “sport nation” (though not all members are sovereign nations in the traditional sense).

Of those, 13 member federations* that competed in the 2019 World Championships won’t compete in 2022.

The asterisk is because there are some caveats in here. Athletes who compete with the Refugee team (which we have not included in our nation counts above) are not credited as competing for their member federations, while Kenyan athletes under the name “Suspended Member Federation” or “SMF,” as the Kenyan federation has been suspended indefinitely by FINA over problems with the federation’s governance practices.

Two federations, Russia and Belarus, have also been suspended by FINA because of their roles in the invasion of Ukraine.

This leaves a list of 10 other federations that competed in 2019 but didn’t send a team to this meet.

Absent Member Nations:

Absentees American Samoa Bhutan Belarus Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) Eritrea Kenya* Liechtenstein Macao Malta Monaco Namibia Russia Vanuatu

With ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the changes in plans for this year’s World Championships, a few absences was not a big surprise.

On the opposite side of the coin, there were three member nations that did not compete in pool swimming in 2019 that have sent teams this year:

Democratic Republic of Congo (V Bobimbo, Freddy Mayala, Stefan Sangala)

Iraq (Aaj Al-Hasani, Hak Al-Zinkee)

Turks & Caicos (Rohan Shearer)

There are a further 11 nations that have not competed at either the 2019 or the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in pool swimming:

Absent from 2019 & 2022 Anguilla Belize Chad Dominica Guinea-Bissau Gibraltar British Virgin Islands Liberia Myanmar North Korea Somalia

Below is a full list of those member federations participating in pool swimming at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships. To see entries by federation, click here.