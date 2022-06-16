Duncan Scott, Ross Murdoch, Lucy Hope Head Up Scotland’s Commonwealth Roster

Scotland has revealed its 24-strong line-up of swimmers and Para swimmers for this summer’s Commonwealth Games.

The nation’s most decorated Olympian of all time, Duncan Scott, leads the roster as a pre-selected athlete, while the likes of Ross Murdoch, Lucy Hope, Ross Murdoch, Mark Szaranek and Stephen Milne are headed to their third Commonwealth Games appearances.

Also named to the roster is Craig McNally, with the Scot bound for a 4th consecutive Commonwealth Games.

On the opposite end of the experience spectrum, 13 of the 24 swimmers are making their Games debut with 16-year-old Holly McGill representing the squad’s youngest member.

Elinor Middlemiss, Team Scotland Chef de Mission, said of the team, “We are delighted to welcome such a mix of experience and youth to Team Scotland with this exciting team of swimmers and divers.

“Aquatics is one of Scotland’s most successful Commonwealth Games sports and, with the new facility at Sandwell providing a great venue, I’m sure we can count on a fantastic atmosphere and tough competition in Birmingham.”

At the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia, the nation of Scotland finished 6th in the overall swimming medal table with 9 total medals. The sole gold came in the form of Scott’s podium-topping performance in the men’s 100m freestyle.

Swimming & Para-Swimming

Craig Benson

Tain Bruce

Oliver Carter

Stephen Clegg

Evie Davis

Samuel Downie

Scott Gibson

Archie Goodburn

Kara Hanlon

Lucy Hope

Evan Jones

Abby Kane

Keanna MacInnes

Holly McGill

Craig McNally

Stephen Milne

Ross Murdoch

Emma Russell

Duncan Scott

Katie Shanahan

Toni Shaw

Mark Szaranek

Martyn Walton

Cassie Wild-Richards

Diving

Ross Beattie

Cameron Gammage

James Heatly

Clara Kerr

Gemma McArthur

Angus Menmuir

Grace Reid