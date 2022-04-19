Versatile Reilly Vann to Join NJIT for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Reilly Vann from Dublin, Ohio, has committed to swim at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in the class of 2026.

“I’m super excited to announce my commitment to attend the New Jersey Institute of Technology to swim and study Chemical Engineering. Thank you to all my coaches, teachers, family, and friends who have supported me on my journey. Go Highlanders!”

Vann is a senior at Davidson High School in Hilliard, OH. He qualified for the 2022 OHSAA Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships in the 500 free after having placed eighth at Regionals with a PB of 4:45.09. He also swam the 200 IM at the region meet and notched a PB (1:58.52) with his 12th-place finish.

Vann is quite versatile, swimming just about every event when he competes with his club team, United Swim Association in Lewis Center. He has improved his lifetime bests in the SCY 50/500/1000 free, 50/100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM since the start of his senior year. Recently, he kicked off 2022 long course season with four new PBs at Indy Sectionals: 50 back (29.44), 100 back (1:02.96), 200 IM (2:17.99), and 400 IM (4:56.81).

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:53.94

100 back – 53.57

50 back – 24.88

200 IM – 1:58.52

400 IM – 4:13.86

500 free – 4:45.09

Vann will have an immediate impact on the Highlanders when he arrives next fall. His best times would already score at America East Championships in the B finals of the 500 free, 200 back, and 400 IM.

