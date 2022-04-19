Practice + Pancakes: Seward Tsunami Swim Team, featuring Oly Champ Lydia Jacoby

Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE INSTITUTE, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, experience tomorrow’s emerging career opportunities and exceed expectations in their sport or other passion specialization.

SwimSwam took a trip up to the Great White North to visit Olympic champion, Lydia Jacoby, in her hometown of Seward, Alaska. If you haven’t seen our Day in the Life video with Lydia, check it out here.

This certainly wasn’t your run-of-the-mill Practice + Pancakes, but then again Alaska isn’t your run-of-the-mill swimming destination. A more accurate description of the day could be Practice + Tacos + Playing with Sea Lions. We started our day (after Lydia had already had morning practice and weights) at the Alaska SeaLife Center, where one of the Seward Tsunami coaches works as an animal trainer. There we got to see (and in the sea lions’ case interact with) a handful of the wildlife that they help care for and in some cases rehabilitate.

Lunch was at the Lone Chicharron Taqueria – would recommend. Then after an afternoon coffee (not shown), it was time for PM practice with the Seward Tsunami Swim Team, where coach Solomon D’Amico gave them 10×100 focusing on maximizing streamline and power off the wall, followed by some skill and relay work.