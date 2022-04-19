High School Senior Marcelo Vazquez Commits to Wagner College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Marcelo Vazquez, a senior at Manalapan High School in Manalapan, New Jersey, has committed to join Wagner College’s class of 2026. Wagner is a Division I school in Staten Island, New York City and competes in the Northeastern Conference.

Vazquez is primarily a sprinter who swims for the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County in Northern New Jersey. Vazquez recently qualified for the 2022 New Jersey YMCA State meet, competing in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly and 200 fly, contributing to GMNY’s third place finish.

Vazquez’s top times include:

50 free: 22.39

100 free: 50.23

200 free: 1:54.14

100 fly: 54.74

200 fly: 2:04.32

The Wagner men recently completed their first-ever season of competition, finishing 6th at the NEC Championships. Vazquez will help grow the roster, which was a freshman-heavy squad with only 10 swimmers in the Seahawks’ inaugural season.

Vazquez will have some improvements to make before contributing for Wagner at the NEC Championships. To score at the conference level this season, it took a 21.40 in the 50 free, 2:02.86 in the 200 fly, 46.90 in the 100 free and 51.72 in the 100 fly.

