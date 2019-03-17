NCAP 13-14 Girls Crush Month-old 400 Free Relay NAG Record

Swimming at the Potomac Valley Swimming 2019 14 & Under Junior Olympic Championships at the University of Maryland College Park Campus, the girls from Nation’s Capital Swim Club have taken down a month-old National Age Group Record in the 400 free relay.

Carly Sebring (14), Camille Spink (14), Eleanor Sun (14), and Erin Gemmell (14) combined for 3:21.90, taking a sizeable chunk out of a month-old NAG in the 13-14 girls’ 400 free relay. In February, TAT Titans’ Claire Curzan, Taylor Morris, Elena Dry, and Keelan Cotter had lowered a 7-year-old Aquajets NAG record by 1.31 seconds. That makes the new record almost 2.5 seconds faster, which is quite a feat for 13- and 14-year-olds. The NCAP quartet kicked off with Sebring in 50.76. She was followed by Spink in 50.01, Sun with 51.68, and Gemmell with an anchor of 49.45.

So far this year, Gemmell’s best flat-start time of 49.98 ranks #6 among 13-14 girls for the season. Sebring (50.30) is #10; Spink (51.02) is #30; and Sun (52.22) ranks #130. Together they combined to pull off the fastest 4×100 for 13-14 girls by 1.16 seconds.

Comparative Splits:

NATION’S CAPITAL TAC TITANS AQUAJETS New NAG Record Month-old NAG Record Previous NAG Record 400 Free Relay 400 Free Relay 400 Free Relay Sebring – 50.76 Claire Curzan – 49.82 Kaia Grobe – 50.82 Spink – 50.01 Taylor Morris – 50.81 Bre Thorne – 51.45 Sun – 51.68 Elena Dry – 51.83 Emma Wittmer – 51.16 Gemmell – 49.45 Keelan Cotter – 50.60 Courtney Evensen – 50.94 3:21.90 3:23.06 3:24.37

Watch the race in the video below: