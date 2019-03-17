Corbeau Breaks Own 100 BR Meet Record at Federal Way

2019 SPEEDO SPRING SECTIONALS – FEDERAL WAY

March 14th-17th, 2019

Federal Way, Washington

SCY (25y) pool

The third day of the Federal Way Sectionals featured one broken meet record, six swimmers adding multiple individual victories to their weekend winnings, and seven new top 100 all-time age group times.

The 2018 meet record of 53.42 in the boys’ 100 breast was taken down by Tualatin Hill’s Caspar Corbeau with a 52.91. Corbeau held the record alongside Daniel Roy, who both tied in the event last year. Runner-up Kevin Houseman (Bainbridge Island) also went under the meet record with a 53.09. Corbeau and Houseman’s personal best times now rank #21 and #28 on the 17-18 all-time rankings.

Sarah Dimeco (Bellevue) and Ethan Heasley (Hillsboro) earned their third victories of the weekend by winning the girls’ and boys’ 500 free, in 4:46.33 and 4:20.83, respectively. The duo also each won the 1000 free and 400 IM this weekend.

Finishing a sweep of the breaststroke events was Kaitlyn Dobler (The Dolphins Portland Swimming), who won the 100 breast with a 1:00.17. After just turning 17, she is now #55 on the 17-18 ranks. However, her PB of 59.17, from when she was 15 years old, would put her at #11 all-time. Lydia Jacoby (Seward Tsunami) took second with a 1:00.42, which is #18 for 15-16 age group. Her previous PB was 1:02.68, dropping more than 2 full seconds to make the top 20 rankings.

Katharine Berkoff (Missoula) took her 4th win of the meet in the 200 back (1:51.91). Earlier in the meet, Berkoff won the 100 free, 200 free, and 100 back. Pro Swimming’s Janelle Rudolph took second with a 1:54.02, which is good for #25 on 15-16 all-time rankings.

Billings Aquatics’ Ethan Harder earned his 2nd win in 200 back with a 1:42.83 after winning the 200 fly on Thursday. Tyler Lu (Seattle Metropolitan) was runner-up with a 1:43.14, which is the 8th-fastest time in the 15-16 age group.

Other Day 3 (Saturday) Highlights:

Gabrielle Dang (Bellevue) won the 100 fly with a 52.73. 14-year-old Lucerne Bell (Fort Collins Area) earned her 3rd top 10 time in the 13-14 all-time rankings with her 2nd place time of 52.94, tying for #6.

21-year-old Hawaiian Aukai Lileikis (Iolani Swim Club) won the 100 fly in a personal best of 45.73. Luleikis also won 100 free on Thursday.

The Bellevue quad of Grace Felner (1:48.51), Nathalie Valdman (1:49.55), Aneta Wyzga (1:51.71), Sarah Dimeco (1:46.73) won the girls' 800 free relay with a 7:16.50.

In the boys' 800 free relay. Tualatin Hills' anchor Caspar Corbeau (1:36.95) took down Charger Aquatics' anchor Keelan Hart (1:37.57) to out-touch the quad by 0.12 seconds. Tualatin teammates Trenton Martinez (1:38.06), Marco Nosack (1:41.29), and Samuel Donchi (1:39.93) combined with Corbeau for a winning time of 6:36.23.

Team Scores After Day 3:

Boys Top 5

Hillsboro Swim Team- 656 University of Denver Hilltoppers- 580 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club- 555 Bellevue Club Swim Team- 494 Charger Aquatics- 487

Girls Top 5

Bellevue Club Swim Team- 1237 Tualatin Hills Swim Club- 754 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club- 696 University of Denver Hilltoppers- 685 Fort Area Collins Swim Team- 543

Combined Top 5