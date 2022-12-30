NCAA A Finalist in 100 BR Hannah Bach Returning to Ohio State for Spring and 5th Year

Breaststroker Hannah Bach will be returning to swim for the Buckeyes this spring, the school has confirmed to SwimSwam. Bach has appeared on the roster all fall semester but did not compete in any meets for the Buckeyes. She also will swim next season (2023-2024) using her COVID-19 fifth year.

Notably, Bach did compete at the US Open at the beginning of December in full Ohio State gear. There she finished eighth in the 100 breast (1:09.63) and 39th in the 100 breast (2:42.48). The US Open was about a week and a half after the team hosted its own mid-season invitational.

Bach has been a huge contributor to the Ohio State women, who have won the Big Ten Championship in each of her first three years. In 2021, Bach swam one of the fastest 50 breaststroke splits in history with a 26.03 as the OSU women won the 200 medley relay on night 1. At the 2022 Big Ten Championships, she split even faster with a 25.51 helping the Buckeyes set a Big Ten record in the process.

Bach was one of the team’s highest individual scorers at the 2022 Big Ten Championships as she scored 59 individual points. She also was the team’s fourth-highest returning individual scorer. In addition to helping the 200 medley relay to a win, she also was on the team’s winning 400 medley relay.

Bach’s best times are:

100 breast: 57.32

200 breast: 2:07.40

50 free: 23.21

She went on to make a big impact for the Buckeyes at 2022 NCAAs as well. There she finished sixth in the 100 breast individually swimming a personal best time of 57.32 in finals. She also helped the Buckeyes finish third in the 200 medley and eighth in the 400 medley relays. Her best time in the 100 breast would currently be second in the NCAA so far this season.

The Ohio State women will be back in action in a double-dual against Alabama and Texas on January 13-14. The school has confirmed that Bach will be in attendance.

In addition to returning for this spring, Bach has also committed to returning to Ohio State using her COVID-19 fifth year next season. She is one of three Buckeye women to already commit for their fifth year next fall as Amy Fulmer and Morgan Kraus will also return.