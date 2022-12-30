Winter Juniors Qualifier Devin Testin ‘23 Commits to Denison University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Devin Testin, a Winter Juniors qualifier and Wisconsin High School Division I State finalist, has announced his commitment to NCAA Division III Denison University. Testin is currently a senior at Homestead High School in Mequon, Wisconsin. He is expected to arrive in Granville ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

I’m very excited to announce my commitment to Denison University. I am very grateful to continue my swimming and academic career with this team. Thank you to my family and all my coaches for helping me along the way. Go Big Red!!

Testin currently swims with Rocket Aquatics out of Menomonee Falls. He is primarily a backstroke and IM specialist, having recently competed at Speedo Winter Juniors (West) in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM.

There, he set best times in each. In the 200 back he saw his highest finish of the meet, placing 65th in a 1:51.14. This was a .82 second drop from his previous best, set in March of 2021.

Testin placed 77th and 97th in the 100 back and 200 IM, respectively. He dropped .38 seconds in the 100 back to go 50.76, and .09 seconds in the 200 IM to go 1:52.43.

Best Times SCY:

100 back- 50.76

200 back- 1:51.14

200 IM- 1:52.43

400 IM- 4:02.90

In February, Testin competed at the Wisconsin Division I (big schools) State Championships. Individually, he swam the 200 IM (1:52.52) and 100 back (51.37) placing 5th and 8th, respectively.

Denison University is a Division III program that competes as part of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC). At the 2022 Championships, the Denison men edged out Kenyon on the last relay, enabling them to win the meet with 1,978.5 points over Kenyon’s 1,973.5.

They went on to send a team of 16 to the Division III NCAA Championships. The Denison men finished third overall for the fifteenth year in a row, finishing behind second-place Johns Hopkins by just half a point.

At last year’s NCAC championships, Testin’s best time would have placed 8thc overall and 3rd for Denison in the 100 backstrokes. In the 200 back he would have been 5th, coming in second for Denison behind Liam Picozzi, who has since graduated.

Head coach Gregg Parini has been at the helm of Denison swimming since 1987.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.