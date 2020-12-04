Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NC State-Bound Noe Ponti Hits 51.24 Swiss 100 Fly Record

ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET (NED)

The records keep falling at the Rotterdam Qualification Meet in the Netherlands, but this particular swim features a visiting Swiss athlete.

Competing in the heats of the men’s 100m fly on day 2 of this Olympic qualification competition, Switzerland’s Noe Ponti pushed himself to the wall first in a time of 51.24. That not only lands the man with lane 4 for tonight’s final, but his result checks-in as a huge personal best, as well as a new national record.

Entering this competition, Ponti’s career-quickest in this 1fly sprint rested at the 52.60 he logged at the 2019 Italian Winter Championships. What a difference a year makes, as the 19-year-old hacked well over a second off that time to check-in with not only his first sub-52 second performance but the first-ever sub-52 second outing from any man from Switzerland.

The previous Swiss standard stood at the 52.28 Jeremy Desplanches posted at the French Championships last year.

Ponti’s splits this morning in Rotterdam included 24.42 on the way out and 26.82 on the way home with the teen’s 51.24 positioning him among the top 35 all-time performers, with the final yet to go.

Dee
1 hour ago

Man, Noè has been a talent to watch for a few years now, but that is what you call a bolter. Super swim! Good signs for the Swiss 4×2 too – Young Mityukov 1.47 this morning, an almost 2s PB. They already have Liess & Djakovic at 1.47low. Desplanches leg 4?

Vaccines on the way, Japan planning for a major open up next summer, youngsters dropping huge PBs left, right and centre… Is it me, or is it beginning to feel like Olympic season?

It’s so good to feel a glimmer of optimism again.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Dee
SWIMGUY12345
58 minutes ago

Looks like Andrei Minakov at Stanford will have some competition in the fly during his NCAA career.

Hell of a swim. Love to see it.

Packer
1 minute ago

Congrats Noe, can’t wait to have you here soon! ♦️

