Kromo, Heemskerk, Kamminga Head To Rotterdam OLY Qualifier

ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET (NED)

  • Thursday, December 3rd – Sunday, December 6th
  • Zwemcentrum Rotterdam, Netherlands
  • LCM (50m)
  • Olympic Qualifier/European Championships Qualifier
The stage is nearly set for the 2020 Rotterdam Qualification Meet (RQM), with Dutch, Swiss, Israeli, Belgian, Austrian and other nations being represented at the meet scheduled for December 3rd-6th.

The 4-day affair represents an Olympic-qualifying competition, as well as an opportunity for swimmers to gain a potential roster spot on their respective 2021 European Championships squads.

Said Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) Technical Director Andre Cats, “We are very happy with our loyal partners in Rotterdam who make it possible to organize this competition despite the difficult circumstances.

“It is great for our top swimmers when they can race against each other at a high level in a beautiful top sports accommodation. We are pleased that we can actually give all swimmers who qualify for the European Championship, the Olympic or Paralympic Games the opportunity to qualify in a real competition with a strong field of participants. ”

We reported on the Dutch Olympic selection procures last October, which communicated the fact that swimmers achieving a finish at least among the top 12 athletes in their respective events’ semi-finals at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, Korea were deemed qualified for next year’s Games in Tokyo.

For them, this meet is a chance to include additional events on their rosters for Tokyo.

The following Dutch swimmers fall into this category:
  • Arno Kamminga – men’s 200m breast (2:08.48 for 10th)
  • Jesse Puts – men’s 50m free (21.91 for 12th)
  • Femke Heemskerk – women’s 50m free (24.77 for 11th); women’s 100m free (53.05 for 6th in final)
  • Ranomi Kromowidjojo – women’s 50m free (24.35 for 6th in final); women’s 100m free (53.43 for 9th)
  • Arjan Knipping – men’s 400m IM (4:17.06 for 8th; 4:13.46 in heats)

Below are the key entrants per nation for this weekend’s action, which is live-streamed via the link in the meeting notes at the top of this post.

Austria

Belgium

Israel

Netherlands

Switzerland

Ukraine

 

