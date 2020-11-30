Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pallister Ne Australian 800 Freestyle Mei Banaya New Record

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS

  • Thursday, November 26th – Sunday, November 29th
  • Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Perth & Melbourne
  • SCM (25m)
  • Start dates & times vary in each city
Women’s 200m back mei Kaylee McKeown ke new world record banana ke kuch events ke baad hi, Lani Pallister ne 800m free mei new Australian Record produced kiya.

CoronaVirus pandemic ki wajah se,history mei first time, Australlian Short Course Swimming Championships virtually ho rahi hai. 4 session timed finals ke beech virtual contested spans Brisbane (Chandler), Sydney (Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre), Hobart (Hobart Aquatic Centre), Perth (HBF Stadium) and Melbourne (MSAC subject to COVID restrictions).

Pallister compete kar rahi thi Brisbane (Chandler) location par, jab unhone big-time performance 8:10.12 ki timing ke saath wall ko hit kiya. Is record ne Cotton Tree teen’s ke previous PB 8:11.71 ko overtook kiya, jo ki September tak Aussie national record tha.

Splits is time available nahi hai aur ab mother-trained Pallister ab world ke top-20 performers ki list mei 18th position par aa gai hai.

