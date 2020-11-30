16-Year-Old O’callaghan Ne 100 Free Mei Banaya Aussie Age Record

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS
- Thursday, November 26th – Sunday, November 29th
- Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Perth & Melbourne
- SCM (25m)
- Start dates & times vary in each city
Halaki, Australian Virtual Short Course National Championships mei unhone 100m freestyle mei podium finished off kar diya, is tarah 16-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan ne big way mei apni presence banai.
Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell, and Madi Wilson jaise Olympic medalists aur world record holders ke against compete karte huye unhone 100 free mei apna lifetime best banaya 52.48 ki timing ke saath aur 5th position secure ki.
Unhone apne hi previous PB ko break kiya. Unka previous PB tha 52.99 ka. Ye dusri baar hai jab wo 53.00 ke under hi thi.
O’Callaghan’s 52.48 PB ab 16-year-olds ke liye new Aussie record bann gaya hai, 2010 mei banaye gaye McKeon ke record ko surpass karte huye. Unhone 52.63 ka record banaya tha 2010 mei. McKeon aur O’Callaghan hi aise 2 Aussie16-year-olds the SCM version of 100 freestyle event mei 53-second threshold ke under dip kiya hai.