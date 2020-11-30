Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mom-Trained Pallister Ne SCM 1500 Free Aussie Record Hit Kiya

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS

Is time hum log 2020 Australian Virtual Championships ke session 4 ka final result ka wait kar rahe hai, but hume ye bhi pata hai ki 18-year-old Lani Pallister ne women’s 1500m freestyle mei new national record create kiya.

800m free national record is virtual championships mei pahle hi crack kar chuki hai, jo ki 5 separate locations par ho raha hai, Pallister ne 15:28.33 ki timing punch karte huye 6 seconds se field ko beat kiya aur gold apne naam kiya.

Mom-trained Cotton Tree teen is event mei ab world ki 4th fastest swimmer of all time bann chuki hai.

Top Women’s 1500m Freestyle Performers All-Time – SCM

  1. 15:18.01, Sarah Koehler (GER) 2019
  2. 15:19.71, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) 2014
  3. 15:22.68, Lauren Boyle (NZL) 2014
  4. 15:28.33, Lani Pallister(AUS) 2020
  5. 15:28.65, Lotte Friis (DEN) 2010
  6. 15:31.19, Maddy Gough(AUS) 2020

0
