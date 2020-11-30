Mom-Trained Pallister Ne SCM 1500 Free Aussie Record Hit Kiya

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS
- Thursday, November 26th – Sunday, November 29th
- Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Perth & Melbourne
- SCM (25m)
- Start dates & times vary in each city
Is time hum log 2020 Australian Virtual Championships ke session 4 ka final result ka wait kar rahe hai, but hume ye bhi pata hai ki 18-year-old Lani Pallister ne women’s 1500m freestyle mei new national record create kiya.
800m free national record is virtual championships mei pahle hi crack kar chuki hai, jo ki 5 separate locations par ho raha hai, Pallister ne 15:28.33 ki timing punch karte huye 6 seconds se field ko beat kiya aur gold apne naam kiya.
Mom-trained Cotton Tree teen is event mei ab world ki 4th fastest swimmer of all time bann chuki hai.
Top Women’s 1500m Freestyle Performers All-Time – SCM
- 15:18.01, Sarah Koehler (GER) 2019
- 15:19.71, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) 2014
- 15:22.68, Lauren Boyle (NZL) 2014
- 15:28.33, Lani Pallister(AUS) 2020
- 15:28.65, Lotte Friis (DEN) 2010
- 15:31.19, Maddy Gough(AUS) 2020