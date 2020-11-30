5 Training Workouts Jisse Aap Improve Increase Kar Sakte Hai Swimming Strength

Faster swimmer banne ke liye sirf pool mei jyada laps lagane se kaam nahi chalega- water ke bahar bhi training karna utna hi important hai.
Swimming mei jis amount ka kinesthetic awareness required hota hai, wahi ise one of the toughest sport banata hai pick up karne ke liye, apne training regimen mei strength workouts add karne se aapko iske serious dividends milenge.
“Ye puri tarah proprioception hai, jo ki stability ka fancy word hai,” Mitchell Reiss ne kaha, jo ki Berkeley, California se USA Triathlon certified coach hai. “Aapko core strength, upper body strength, good body awareness, aur apne pelvis aur core ko is tarah utilize karna jisse wo aapke arms aur legs ke saath sync kar sake, aapko in sab ki jarurat hoti hai.”
Ye seven exercises hai jise Reiss ne recommend kiya hai swimmers ke improvement ke liye.
Crunches with Physio Ball:
Works: Core aur shoulder stability, hip flexor strength, aur coordination mei help karta hai.
Apne shins ko Physio ball par rakho aur apne hands ko ground par rakh kar push-up position par start karo.
Apne knees ko forward laao aur apne toes par rolling karte huye hips ko elevate karo,uske baad starting point par return aa jaao. 10 repetition ka 2-3 set lagao.
Pikes With Physio Ball:
Works:- Core and shoulder stability, hip flexor strength, and coordination.
Apne Shins ko physio ball par apne hands ko ground par rakh kar push-up position ke saath start kariye.
Apne knees ko locked rakhte huye hips ko elevate karo. Uske baad return point par wapas aa jaao. 10 repetition ka 2-3 set lagao.
Dead Bug With Physio Ball:
Works: Arms aur legs ke beech mei coordination banata hai aur core strength improve karta hai.
Apne hands aur shins ke beech physio ball ko balance karte huye start karo.Apne spine ko ground par press karo. Is tarah se start karo.
Apne left arm aur right leg par same time par lower karo, uske baad starting position par return aa jaao. Apna right arm aur left leg same time par lower karo. Uske baad starting position par return aa jaao. Is exercise ko karte time lower legs kabhi bhi ground ko touch nhi karna chhaiye. 20 ke 2 ya 3 round repeat karo. (each leg ke 10 round)
Side Plank With Rotation:
Works: Core strength, specifically the obliques. “Strong obliques aapke upper aur lower body ko sinc mei rakhenge,” Reiss ne kaha.
Side plank position se start kariye. Ek elbow ground par rahegi aur dusri straight up point karegi.
Top hand ko apne body ke underneath thread karte huye rotation start karo. Jaise hi hands under the body sweeps karenge waise hi pelvis bhi rotate hona chhaiye jisse aapke hips ground ke parallel rahe. Agar rotation karna bahot difficult ho raha ho toh sirf side plank ki position ko hold karte huye start karo. Each side 6-10 ka 2 sets lagao.
Dips:
Works: Tricep strength, jo aapko strong pull ki taraf lead karega.
Apne hands ko chair ki edge par firmly place karte huye start karo. Aapke knees 90 degrees par bent hone chhaiye.
Apne elbows ko 90 degrees par bent karke hips ko ground ke towards drop karo. Apne arms straight karo aur apni body ko phir se starting position par le aao. Support ke liye apne legs ka use karo, but primarily tricep ka use karo apni body ko raise karne ke liye. Challenge ke liye, same upper body motion perform karte time apne legs ko straight rakho. 10 ke 3 sets lagao.
