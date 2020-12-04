FINA Reportedly Not Proposing Adding Stroke 50s For Paris 2024

FINA will reportedly not propose adding any new aquatic events to the Olympic program in 2024, according to BBC reporter Nick Hope.

Bad news for those hoping for an expansion in aquatic sports for the 2024 Olympics as FINA confirm to me they are not proposing any new medal events for the Paris Games. The IOC will announce the finalised sport list next week. FINA hope high diving can be an exhibition event.

Swimming recently got a new addition to the Olympic program just three years ago — one that we have yet to see in action due to the Tokyo 2020 postponement — when the men’s 800 freestyle, women’s 1500 freestyle and mixed 400 medley relay joined the lineup back in 2017.

While it’s certainly a divisive issue among swim fans, the 50 backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly are three events several have hoped would be added to the Olympic program. They have been apart of the Long Course World Championship schedule since 2001, though the argument against it is that continually adding events somewhat devalues the significance of an Olympic medal.

With the additions made in 2017, the mixed 400 freestyle relay is the only non-stroke 50 swimming event on the World Championship schedule that is not an Olympic event.

It is worth noting, however, that Brazilian swimming reporter Alex Pussieldi replied that FINA actually did make several requests to add events to the program, including adding stroke 50s, increasing the size of the open water events, increasing the number of teams in women’s water polo and adding the mixed duet in artistic swimming.

The International Olympic Committee will announce a finalized sport list next week, according to Hope. FINA is hoping to have high diving, which has been on the World Championship schedule since 2013, to be run as an exhibition event.