Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FINA Reportedly Not Proposing Adding Stroke 50s For Paris 2024

Comments: 10

FINA will reportedly not propose adding any new aquatic events to the Olympic program in 2024, according to BBC reporter Nick Hope.

Swimming recently got a new addition to the Olympic program just three years ago — one that we have yet to see in action due to the Tokyo 2020 postponement — when the men’s 800 freestyle, women’s 1500 freestyle and mixed 400 medley relay joined the lineup back in 2017.

While it’s certainly a divisive issue among swim fans, the 50 backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly are three events several have hoped would be added to the Olympic program. They have been apart of the Long Course World Championship schedule since 2001, though the argument against it is that continually adding events somewhat devalues the significance of an Olympic medal.

With the additions made in 2017, the mixed 400 freestyle relay is the only non-stroke 50 swimming event on the World Championship schedule that is not an Olympic event.

It is worth noting, however, that Brazilian swimming reporter Alex Pussieldi replied that FINA actually did make several requests to add events to the program, including adding stroke 50s, increasing the size of the open water events, increasing the number of teams in women’s water polo and adding the mixed duet in artistic swimming.

The International Olympic Committee will announce a finalized sport list next week, according to Hope. FINA is hoping to have high diving, which has been on the World Championship schedule since 2013, to be run as an exhibition event.

10
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimmer
45 minutes ago

Fina did my boy Michael wrong

9
-4
Reply
Blackflag82
34 minutes ago

And with that, Michael Andrew’s hopes of an Olympic berth all but disappear.

8
-7
Reply
DCSwim
33 minutes ago

More 👏🏻 open 👏🏻 water 👏🏻 events 👏🏻 please 👏🏻

5
-1
Reply
Rafael
Reply to  DCSwim
9 minutes ago

Would like seeing the 25K (More than the 5K if I had to choose)

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!