Quarantined Heemskerk’s 50 Free OLY Spot Snagged By Van Roon

ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET (NED)

Among the men’s national records that bit the dust on day 1 in Rotterdam, courtesy of Thom de Boer in the men’s 50m free and Arno Kaminga in the men’s 50m breast, the women’s events also brought the heat at this Olympic qualifer.

In the women’s 50m free, racing veteran Ranomi Kromowidjojo topped the podium with ease, hitting a time of 24.38 to further establish herself as the Netherlands’ premier 50m freestyler. That nearly matched her already Olympic-qualifying effort of 24.35 which rendered her the 6th place finisher at the 2019 World Championships.

A shakeup happened in the runner-up spot, however, as Valerie Van Roon sneaked into the wall for silver in a time of 24.63.

That result is significant for two important reasons. On a lesser level, her performance checks in as a huge lifetime best for 22-year-old Van Roon who had never before been under the 25-second threshold. Van Roon’s previous PB rested at the 25.21 she raced at 2018’s Swim Cup – The Hague.

Secondly and more impactful, however, is that Van Roon’s time now qualifies her as the 2nd 50m freestyler for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games set for next year in Tokyo, Japan. Her 24.63 time not only dipped under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 24.77, but it also outperforms 1 of the 2 previous Olympic qualifiers headed into this meet.

Entering Rotterdam, Femke Heemskerk had already tentatively qualified for the Olympic Games in the women’s 50m free and 100m free individual events from her semifinal finishes from last year’s World Championships. Teammate Kromowidjojo had already qualified for the same events as well.

Per the Dutch Olympic selection policy, the first phase of Olympic qualification began with the 2019 World Championships and ends with Rotterdam. Any swimming events without two qualifiers after this weekend would still be up for grabs if anyone could notch a qualifying time at either the 2021 Swim Cup Eindhoven in April or the 2021 European Championships.

Unfortunately for Heemskerk, the 33-year-old had to withdraw from Rotterdam at the last minute to the fact that her husband had tested positive for coronavirus. As such, the pair are in quarantine and the Olympic medalist was unable to compete here. Her time from Gwangju which previously put her on the list for Olympic qualification stood at 24.77.

All that needed to happen for Heemskerk to retain her OLY qualification was for no one but Kromo to be faster than 24.77. However, with Van Roon’s 24.63 stunner, she now moves into the 2nd Olympic qualifying spot with Heemskerk unable to race.

As we mentioned Heemskerk still has a qualification spot in the individual 100m free at this point.