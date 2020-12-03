Korstanje Hits 21.98 50 Free Career-Best As 3rd Dutchman Ever Under 22.0

ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET (NED)

28-year-old Thom de Boer already made history on day 1 of the Rotterdam Qualification Meet in the Netherlands, establishing a new national record in the men’s 50m free. Hitting a time of 21.74, de Boer nailed a huge lifetime best, getting under the 22-second mark for the first time in his career.

Come tonight’s final, the Olympic qualifier came as close as one can to hitting the same mark, posting a winning effort of 21.75 to seal the deal with the gold.

But, it turns out de Boer started a sub-22 trend, with Nyls Korstanje also getting the feat accomplished for the first time in his career tonight.

Entering this meet, NC State’s Korstanje owned a lifetime best of 22.04, a mark he produced just last month. However, taking de Boer’s lead, 21-year-old Korstanje found a way to shave off some hundredths to post a new personal best of 21.98.

In doing so, Korstanje became just the 3rd Dutchman ever to get under the 22-second barrier in the LCM 50 free event, joining de Boer and the former national record holder Jesse Puts, who set the former record at 21.82 in 2016.

As for Korstanje, his personal achievement is bittersweet as it is not enough to qualify him in the event for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Although his individual time beats the FINA ‘A’ time of 22.01, he’s the 3rd man out as Puts had already qualified via his semifinal performance at the 2019 World Championships. De Boer’s time rendered him as the 2nd swimmer up for Olympic roster consideration in the event.

Korstanje is competing in the 100m free, 50m fly and 100m fly later in the meet.