Heemskerk Out Of Rotterdam Due To 2nd Coronavirus Quarantine

ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET (NED)

Thursday, December 3rd – Sunday, December 6th

Zwemcentrum Rotterdam, Netherlands

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifier/European Championships Qualifier

Entries

Live Results

Live Stream

If you read our preview of this weekend’s Rotterdam Qualification Meet, then you know it’s an important opportunity for swimmers to try to nab spots on the Dutch Olympic team, as well as the European Championships team.

Femke Heemskerk was among the top Dutch swimmers we highlighted as headed to the meet, but we’ve since learned that per plans are once again sidetracked due to the coronavirus. Heemskerk’s new husband, Guido Frackers, has tested positive for coronavirus, which means the pair are now in quarantine.

Heemskerk tells me that neither are experiencing symptoms at this time and she tested negative as of today, Wednesday, December 2nd.

The 33-year-old freestyle ace had tested positive for coronavirus in October prior to departing for the Budapest bubble to compete as a member of Energy Standard for the ISL season 2. She quarantined for 14 days before joining her squad. She also experienced no symptoms during that ordeal.

Heemskerk has already qualified for the Olympic Games in the women’s 50m free and 100m free individual events from her semifinal finishes from last year’s World Championships. Teammate Ranomi Kromowidjojo has already qualified for the same events as well. As such, a swimmer in Rotterdam would need to clock a time lower than these 2 world-class women in order to knock one off of the Olympic roster.