Longhorns Meet TCU, SMU At Texas Hall of Fame Invite In Austin

2020 Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invite

December 2-5, 2020

Austin, Texas

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

SCY (25y)

Live Results

Wednesday Finals Heat Sheet

After delivering several impressive swims at October’s First Chance Invite, the Texas Longhorns return to the pool for the annual Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invite at home against in-state foes TCU and SMU.

Action gets underway Wednesday at 5 pm Central Time with the 200 medley and 800 free relays, which will only include the Longhorns and Horned Frogs (SMU is expected to begin competing Thursday morning).

There was also some long course time trial swims from the TCU athletes Wednesday afternoon, though perhaps the most notable result came from Pulling Water’s Bryce Bohman, who hit a 53.46 in the 100 fly to come within eight-tenths of his 2018 best time. You can find full TT results here.

Full psych sheets for the meet have yet to be released. However, it’s worth previewing what we might see over the next three days should everyone swim their primary events.

Particularly, looking at the Longhorns, they’ve got several athletes ranked inside the NCAA’s top-10 this season.

On the women’s side, sophomore Kelly Pash currently ranks fifth in the 400 IM (4:08.45) and ninth in the 200 free (1:45.70), while senior Evie Pfeifer is fourth in the 1000 free (9:52.83) and ninth in the 400 IM (4:09.16).

On the men’s side, junior Drew Kibler holds a pair of #1 national rankings in the 200 (1:31.10) and 500 free (4:08.26), with teammates Carson Foster (1:33.41) and Johnthomas Larson (4:15.80) ranked fifth and 10th in the two respective events.

Foster, a freshman, is also ranked first in the 400 IM (3:35.27), and another first-year David Johnston is the fastest swimmer this season in the 1000 free (8:45.38). Johnston is also fourth in the 1650 (14:47.75), with Larson and junior Alex Zettle ranked seventh and ninth, respectively.

The elder Foster brother, Jake Foster, ranks seventh in the 200 IM (1:43.37) and sixth in the 400 IM (3:43.30).

Junior Daniel Krueger sits third in the 50 (19.16) and fourth in the 100 free (42.33) nationally, while senior Alvin Jiang is fifth in the 100 back (45.92) and sixth in the 100 fly (45.75). Sophomore Caspar Corbeau holds down seventh spot in both the 100 (51.96) and 200 breaststroke (1:53.84), and senior Sam Pomajevich is sixth in the 200 fly (1:42.48).

Another swimmer to keep an eye on over the weekend is Longhorn senior Austin Katz, who didn’t swim at the First Chance Invite and was only in action at the end of October in a dual with Texas A&M. Katz posted times of 22.86, 48.94 and 1:46.86 across the three backstroke distances there. Prior to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Championships, Katz ranked second in the country in the 200 back.