California Coastal Commission to Vote on Belmont Plaza Pool on December 10

The California Coastal Commission will be discussing and is expected to vote on the Belmont Plaza pool project during its meeting on December 10, over 8 years after the demolition of the original Belmont Plaza Olympic pool.

The old Belmont Plaza Olympic Pool was torn down in 2014 over concerns about its ability to withstand an earthquake. One of the largest indoor pools in the country, it was originally built to host the 1968 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials. Over the years, the facility also hosted some of the nation’s largest swimming events, including the 1976 Trials, the 1974 NCAA Championships, and the 1978 NCAA Championships.

With the 2028 Olympic Games scheduled to occur in Los Angeles, the rebuilding of the facility has become a priority for the California Coastal Commission. The commission is also looking to rebuild Belmont Pier to host the sailing events, in addition to developing new beach concession stands, a new hotel in downtown Long Beach, and improvements to public transportation.

Currently, the pool is proposed to be designed in a way that would enable it to hold major national-level competitions. Although the designs have been scaled back from the original plans, the facility is still set to include several notable features, such as:

A 50-meter by 25-yard outdoor pool

1,500 permanent spectators seats

A recreational/play/therapy pool

The current temporary outdoor pool at the site would be made permanent to give the facility 2 50-meter pools.

The diving well and towers would be outside at the Northeast corner of the project.

If approved, construction of the facility is estimated to take about 3 years with an approved budget of about $103 million.