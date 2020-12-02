Paris 2024 “Going Above and Beyond” To Deliver New Era of Games

The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee met virtually with the IOC, IPC and their local stakeholders December 1-2, giving them an opportunity to provide updates on preparations to deliver the 2024 Olympic Games.

Paris 2024’s stated vision is to have sport at the core, but also be a sustainable Games that leave a lasting legacy for Paris and the surrounding area.

Among the important components for the organizing committee is increasing engagement activities and continuing to optimize and simplify the delivery of the Games, following similar efforts done by Tokyo 2020.

“Planning towards the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 is not only on track; it’s really going above and beyond, fully embracing the recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020 and the New Norm,” said IOC Coordination Commission Chair Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant after the meeting.

An example of the committee’s efforts for sustainability and optimization include reducing the number of beds required in the Olympic and Paralympic Village in order to meet the needs of the athletes while also controlling the investment required.

“The creativity and flexibility shown by all delivery partners is significantly contributing to further efficiencies, all of which will help strengthen key elements like the sports programme and legacy initiatives. Paris is confirming its commitment to deliver a new era of Games, fit for a post-corona world, in a convincing way.”

Beckers-Vieujant commended Paris 2024 for its efforts in increasing engagement, which includes initiatives such as “Terre De Jeux 2024″, a label available to French local authorities and sports organizations to have the opportunity to contribute to celebration, legacy and engagement, and “Le Club Paris 2024”, which enables people from across France to enjoy a unique experience with iconic French champions.

Both initiatives have already reached over half a million people via school projects and participation activities with Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

“The impressive progress being made by Paris 2024 is thanks to close collaboration between all stakeholders – further proof that we’re stronger together,” he continued. “Such unity is reflected in Paris 2024’s far-reaching engagement activities, which are playing a particularly important role for society during this challenging period. This positive and progressive thinking will be key for all of us over the coming months as the spotlight turns to Paris upon the handover of the Olympic flag from Tokyo 2020 next August.”

Paris 2024 also has a “Impact 2024” initiative that will provide more than EUR 1.7 million to support projects across France that use sport as a tool for positive social impact.

Craig Spence, the IPC’s Chief Brand and Communications Officer, said: “Paris 2024 continues to make tremendous progress and is certainly living up to its promise to deliver revolutionary Games. The Organising Committee is assessing every single aspect of the Games in order to drive efficiencies that will not only save money, but also make the Games better for all stakeholders.”

Additional things covered over the two days included the proposed updates to Paris 2024’s venue concept, the status of the Paralympic Games, updates on legacy and sustainability plans, the cultural program, plans for Games-time mass participation events, and the Olympic and Paralympic Village.

“We would like to thank the IOC and the IPC for their attentiveness, advice and support of our aim to hold Games in line with the challenges of our era: sustainable, spectacular and with strong local roots,” said Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024. “This is an important step; after six months of work with all of our stakeholders, we are prepared to achieve our objectives. And despite the ongoing pandemic, we are on schedule. We are keen to present the Olympic and Paralympic concepts to the IOC and IPC decision-making bodies over the next few days, before they are approved by the Paris 2024 Board of Directors on 17 December.”