Penn Commit Matt Fallon Hits Lifetime-Best 1:53.4 In 200 Breast

High school senior Matt Fallon, ranked 8th in the nation for his recruiting class, went seven-tenths of a second under his lifetime-best in the 200-yard breaststroke.

The swim came at the “Don’t Be a Turkey” meet at the Somerset Hills YMCA in New Jersey. Times haven’t yet appeared in USA Swimming’s database, but the meet results are available on the Meet Mobile app.

Competing for the Greater Somerset Valley YMCA, the 18-year-old Fallon went 1:53.44 in a 200-yard breaststroke. That’s his first swim ever under 1:54. Fallon’s lifetime-best was 1:54.18 prior to this fall. It’s unclear if the meet’s results will count as officially sanctioned times or not, but Fallon’s swim would move him up to #8 in 17-18 age group history in the 200 breast.

It was one of a number of big swims for the versatile Fallon. He went 3:48.28 in the 400 IM, about four seconds off his best, which led all swimmers in his recruiting class when we ranked out the class last spring. Fallon was also 54.76 in the 100 breast, and went eight tenths of a second under his lifetime-best with a 46.50 in the 100 free.

Fallon is verbally committed to swim for Penn next year, the only top-20 recruit to commit outside of the Power-5 conferences.

#6-ranked recruit Jack Alexy also competed at the “Don’t Be a Turkey” meet. The 17-year-old was 20.24 in the 50 free, 44.97 in the 100 free and 1:39.22 in the 200 free. That 50 free was two tenths off his lifetime-best.