Nation’s Capital Breaks Five Mixed Relay NAGs At NCAP Invitational

2018 PV NCAP Invitational

Five National Age Group Records fell at the 2018 NCAP Invitational, all set by Nation’s Capital, and all done in mixed relays. USA Swimming only started recognizing mixed relays as NAGs this past June, and they have a record of all of the ‘best times’ set in each relay that are essentially the benchmark standards for each event.

Three of the five records were set in the 13-14 age group. The team of Carly Sebring, Josh Wolfson, Landon Gentry and Camille Spink combined for a time of 1:38.01 in the mixed 200 yard medley relay, getting well under the benchmark time of 1:44.67 from Swim South Bay earlier this year.

Sebring, Wolfson and Gentry also teamed up to break the mark in the 13-14 400 medley relay with Erin Gemmell, clocking 3:35.88 to demolish the standing mark of 4:14.92, and Gentry, Sebring and Gemmell also set a new standard in the 400 free relay with Cole Greenberg in 3:17.05.

Phoebe Bacon, Luke DeVore, Kayla Graham and Sean Conway broke the 15-18 mixed 400 medley relay record in 3:26.88, getting under the 3:29.29 standard set by the Mason Manta Rays, and the other record fell in the 11-12 category as Livia Venditti, Lleyton Arnold, Clara Landeryou and Miguel Vinegas posted a time of 1:51.48 to erase the 1:54.11 benchmark set by the King Aquatic Club in 2016.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS