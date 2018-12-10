Nation’s Capital Breaks Five Mixed Relay NAGs At NCAP Invitational

2018 PV NCAP Invitational
- December 6-9, 2018
- College Park, Maryland
- Eppley Recreation Center
- Full Women’s Results
- Full Men’s Results
- Full Mixed Relay Results
Five National Age Group Records fell at the 2018 NCAP Invitational, all set by Nation’s Capital, and all done in mixed relays. USA Swimming only started recognizing mixed relays as NAGs this past June, and they have a record of all of the ‘best times’ set in each relay that are essentially the benchmark standards for each event.
Three of the five records were set in the 13-14 age group. The team of Carly Sebring, Josh Wolfson, Landon Gentry and Camille Spink combined for a time of 1:38.01 in the mixed 200 yard medley relay, getting well under the benchmark time of 1:44.67 from Swim South Bay earlier this year.
Sebring, Wolfson and Gentry also teamed up to break the mark in the 13-14 400 medley relay with Erin Gemmell, clocking 3:35.88 to demolish the standing mark of 4:14.92, and Gentry, Sebring and Gemmell also set a new standard in the 400 free relay with Cole Greenberg in 3:17.05.
Phoebe Bacon, Luke DeVore, Kayla Graham and Sean Conway broke the 15-18 mixed 400 medley relay record in 3:26.88, getting under the 3:29.29 standard set by the Mason Manta Rays, and the other record fell in the 11-12 category as Livia Venditti, Lleyton Arnold, Clara Landeryou and Miguel Vinegas posted a time of 1:51.48 to erase the 1:54.11 benchmark set by the King Aquatic Club in 2016.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- In addition to being on three record setting relays, Gentry broke four Potomac Valley Swimming (PVS) resident records individually. He set records in the boys 13-14 100 fly (49.46), 200 fly (1:49.05), 200 IM (1:52.77) and 400 IM (3:58.00), with the 100 fly also being a PVS Open Record. That mark previously belonged to Jack Conger (49.92). He also won the 50 (21.32) and 100 free (46.60) for six individual wins total.
- Bacon also had a standout meet individually, setting new PVS records in the girls 15-16 400 IM (4:09.82), 100 back (51.16) and 200 IM (1:57.52). She also won the 50 (22.92) and 100 free (49.28) for a total of five individual victories.
- 13-year-old Tess Howley of Long Island Aquatic Club won the girls 13-14 200 free in a time of 1:47.76, putting her 2nd all-time behind only Claire Tuggle for 13-year-olds. She notably passed Missy Franklin (1:48.27) to take over the 2nd spot. She had a strong meet overall with another win in the 200 fly, a pair of runner-ups in the 50 and 100 free, and a 3rd place finish in the 500 free.
- 10-year-old Gloria Kuang of Dragon Swim Team won the girls 10 & under 100 fly in a time of 1:01.35, breaking Janet Hu‘s PVS Resident record of 1:01.64 from way back in 2006. She won an additional five individual events for a total of six golds, taking the 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, 50 fly and 200 IM.
